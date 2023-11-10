World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Video shows Hezbollah shelling IDF border surveillance posts

Incidents

Lebanese paramilitary group Hezbollah published the footage of attacks on IDF border surveillance posts.

The Israeli Air Force launched strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon in response to the shelling on Israeli territory

The video shows anti-tank missile systems striking targets.

The Israeli Air Force launched strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon in response to the shelling on Israeli territory.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) also carried out strikes against terrorist targets using artillery and Iron Sting guided mortar ammunition.

"The targets included terrorist bases and infrastructure, observation posts and technological equipment used to carry out terror against Israel,” the IDF said.

Hezbollah movement joined military actions against Israel on October 8. The movement declared its solidarity with Hamas and its readiness to support the Palestinian movement in the fight against Tel Aviv. Hezbollah opposes Israel and its allies, who are pursuing their own policies in the Middle East.

Palestinians seek to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia to take control of Odessa in spring

The Russian Aerospace Forces continue striking the infrastructure of the ports of Odessa. The Russian forces may take the city as early as this spring, and it will change the course of the special military operation dramatically

When Russia takes Odessa, Ukraine will disintegrate speedily
Ukrainian military may topple Zelensky to end conflict
Ukrainian military may topple Zelensky to end conflict
Zelensky wants Ukraine to keep on fighting in 2024
The Double-Edged Sword of Slavery Reparations in Woke Politics
The Double-Edged Sword of Slavery Reparations in Woke Politics Peter Baofu When Russia takes Odessa, Ukraine will disintegrate speedily Lyuba Lulko Technically, Russia has already won in Ukraine Alexander Shtorm
In Crimea, private clinics will not provide abortion services to women
It is time for Ukraine to understand futility of attempts to continue hostilities
Man pardoned after brutal killing of his ex-girlfriend to become PMC Wagner fighter
Man pardoned after brutal killing of his ex-girlfriend to become PMC Wagner fighter
Last materials
Video shows Hezbollah shelling IDF border surveillance posts
Iranian Foreign Minister: Expansion of Israel-Hamas conflict inevitable
Russian families with many children to get free apartments from the state
Man who brutally murdered ex-girlfriend gets pardoned to join PMC Wagner
Kremlin: Ukraine will never be able to defeat Russia on the battlefield
The Double-Edged Sword of Slavery Reparations in Woke Politics
When Russia takes Odessa, Ukraine will disintegrate speedily
Private clinics in Crimea refuse to provide abortion services
Ukrainian military may topple Zelensky to end conflict
Zelensky wants Ukraine to keep on fighting in 2024
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X