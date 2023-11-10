Video shows Hezbollah shelling IDF border surveillance posts

Lebanese paramilitary group Hezbollah published the footage of attacks on IDF border surveillance posts.

The Israeli Air Force launched strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon in response to the shelling on Israeli territory

The video shows anti-tank missile systems striking targets.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) also carried out strikes against terrorist targets using artillery and Iron Sting guided mortar ammunition.

"The targets included terrorist bases and infrastructure, observation posts and technological equipment used to carry out terror against Israel,” the IDF said.

Hezbollah movement joined military actions against Israel on October 8. The movement declared its solidarity with Hamas and its readiness to support the Palestinian movement in the fight against Tel Aviv. Hezbollah opposes Israel and its allies, who are pursuing their own policies in the Middle East.

Palestinians seek to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.