World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian citizens not allowed to pass through Rafah checkpoint in Egypt

Incidents

Egyptian border guards at the Rafah checkpoint let through all foreign citizens from the Palestinian side, except Russians, the Moskovsky Komsomolets (MK) publication said.

Russian citizens not allowed to pass through Rafah checkpoint in Egypt
Photo: ru.echo.am

"There are many Russians at the checkpoint, but there is no green corridor for the Russians. The people are not coming back, they are staying at the checkpoint for the night. It's impossible to live in the Gaza Strip,” an unnamed woman told the MK.

UN employees, citizens of Jordan, Moldova, Austria and African countries have already passed through the checkpoint, and citizens of the United States, Austria and Moldova, but not Russia, are on evacuation lists, the publication also said.

"The consul can't do anything. It's a nightmare. The situation is catastrophic. They tell us: we are working, wait,” a woman said.

A group of foreign nationals crossed the Rafah checkpoint between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. Rafah is the only border crossing between Egypt and Gaza. There are no representatives of the Israeli side at the Rafah checkpoint. It is Hamas and Egypt representatives working there, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi told TASS.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Rafah checkpoint
Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Iranian TV channel airs report about Hamas tunnels

Mohammad Bagheri, the head of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, said that there were over 400 km of underground tunnels in the northern part of Gaza alone

Iranian television shows report about Hamas tunnels
Chechen President Kadyrov orders police to shoot protesters in the head
Chechnya's Kadyrov: In case of anti-Israeli riots in Chechnya, shoot them in the head
Kremlin: Western companies leaving Russia will come across many problems
War on Gaza and ‘Collective’ Bombardment is a Case of Crime against Humanity
War on Gaza: Humanity is being Destroyed by Madness of War and Inept Leadership Mahboob A. Khawaja US has secret channel of communication with Hamas. This explains a lot Lyuba Lulko Israel-Palestine war may trigger multiple conflicts all over Middle East Alexander Shtorm
Dagestan airport rioters will be sent to special military operation zone in Ukraine
USA and Israel to slaughter as many Gazans as need: No limit in civilian casualties
USA and Israel to slaughter as many Gazans as need: No limit in civilian casualties
Last materials
Israel strikes Jebaliya refugee camp in Gaza Strip: There is no limit in civilian casualties
Makhachkala airport rioters to be sent to special military operation zone in Ukraine
Kremlin excludes free exit of Western companies from Russia
War on Gaza: Humanity is being Destroyed by Madness of War and Inept Leadership
Iranian television shows report about Hamas tunnels
Chechen President Kadyrov orders police to shoot protesters in the head
US has secret channel of communication with Hamas. This explains a lot
Israel-Palestine war may trigger multiple conflicts all over Middle East
Russian general speaks about Israeli ground operation in Gaza
Ukrainian diplomats: The rose and candy stage with the West is over
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X