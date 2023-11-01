Russian citizens not allowed to pass through Rafah checkpoint in Egypt

Egyptian border guards at the Rafah checkpoint let through all foreign citizens from the Palestinian side, except Russians, the Moskovsky Komsomolets (MK) publication said.

Photo: ru.echo.am

"There are many Russians at the checkpoint, but there is no green corridor for the Russians. The people are not coming back, they are staying at the checkpoint for the night. It's impossible to live in the Gaza Strip,” an unnamed woman told the MK.

UN employees, citizens of Jordan, Moldova, Austria and African countries have already passed through the checkpoint, and citizens of the United States, Austria and Moldova, but not Russia, are on evacuation lists, the publication also said.

"The consul can't do anything. It's a nightmare. The situation is catastrophic. They tell us: we are working, wait,” a woman said.

A group of foreign nationals crossed the Rafah checkpoint between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. Rafah is the only border crossing between Egypt and Gaza. There are no representatives of the Israeli side at the Rafah checkpoint. It is Hamas and Egypt representatives working there, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi told TASS.