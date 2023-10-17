World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Ukraine uses US ATACMS missiles to strike airfield in Russia's Berdyansk

Incidents

Ukraine used US ATACMS ballistic missiles to strike the airfield in the city of Berdyansk. This is indicated by the trajectory and the speed of the missiles that struck the facility, Rybar Telegram channel said on October 17.

Ukraine uses US ATACMS missiles to strike airfield in Russia's Berdyansk
Photo: wikimedia.org

Contrary to official statements from Western politicians and the media, the first batch of ATACMS missiles was delivered to Ukraine in August. It appears that the White House will soon announce the beginning of their use by the Ukrainian forces.

As opposed to cruise missiles, ATACMS missiles have a shorter flight time, which makes it more difficult to avoid an attack. This will introduce certain adjustments at different levels — something similar has already happened before after the transfer of HIMARS and Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine.

Russian forces will quickly learn to shoot ATACMS missiles down, and other measures will reduce the effectiveness of their use. The question is how quickly it can be done, the authors of the Telegram channel pointed out.

Ukrainian MP Alexey Goncharenko confirmed that American long-range ATACMS missiles were already in Ukraine. The Ukrainian forces used them to attack Berdyansk, he said on Telegram.

Earlier, the Berdyansk authorities reported that air defence systems were activated in the city at night. Nothing was reported about the aftermath of the attack.

Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the military administration of the Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhia) region, head of the regional public movement "We are Together with Russia”, announced that Russian air defence systems repelled the attack successfully.

Berdyansk is a 109,200-strong city in the Russian Federation (from 30.9.2022), the Zaporozhye region (before September 30, 2022 — in Ukraine); This is a port city on the shore of the Azov Sea.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Putin: Ukraine's losses eight times larger than Russian ones

The counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not been a success, and Kyiv's losses exceed those of the Russian forces eight times

Putin: Ukraine's losses eight times larger than Russian ones
New Russian money may spark religious wars, priest says
Russian Central Bank unveils new banknotes that may trigger religious war
Clairvoyants predicted WWIII would spark in the Middle East
Elections in Poland prove the country follows path of populism and chaos
Russia pulls out from Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Andrey Mihayloff The Misuse of Gender Pronouns in Transgender Politics Peter Baofu Is Rachel Zegler…The Chupacabra!?! Guy Somerset
The Misuse of Gender Pronouns in Transgender Politics
Is Rachel Zegler…The Chupacabra!?!
Making sense of 2023
Making sense of 2023
Last materials
Ukraine uses US ATACMS missiles to strike airfield in Russia's Berdyansk
Russia pulls out from Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty
Kremlin responds to Biden's inexplicable promise to put Putin down
The Misuse of Gender Pronouns in Transgender Politics
Is Rachel Zegler…The Chupacabra!?!
New Russian money may spark religious wars, priest says
Making sense of 2023
Elections in Poland prove the country follows path of populism and chaos
All predictions about World War Three point at the Middle East
Putin: Ukraine's losses eight times larger than Russian ones
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X