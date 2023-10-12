Three people, including child, killed as Ukrainian drone crashes on houses in Russia's Belgorod

Three people, including a child, were killed when debris from a downed aircraft-type drone crashed on houses in the Belgorod region fo Russia. The Ministry of Defence clarified that air defence systems shot down the drone at about 23:50 Moscow time.

Photo: "House fire" by Ada Be is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

"Unfortunately, there are victims. The bodies of two people — a man and a woman — were recovered from under the rubble. It is believed that there may be a child under the rubble too," Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Two people were also injured and hospitalised in critical condition. Doctors provide all necessary assistance to them.

According to Gladkov, the injured man remains in a coma with burns to the respiratory tract, upper and lower extremities. The injured woman suffered a broken leg and a concussion.

Two houses were "virtually ruined” as a result of the crash of the drone. Several other buildings and three cars were damaged as a result of the drone crash.

The governor promised to provide all necessary assistance to relatives of the victims.

On October 5, air defence systems shot down six drones over Belgorod and the Belgorod region. No one was hurt.