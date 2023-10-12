World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Three people, including child, killed as Ukrainian drone crashes on houses in Russia's Belgorod

Incidents

Three people, including a child, were killed when debris from a downed aircraft-type drone crashed on houses in the Belgorod region fo Russia. The Ministry of Defence clarified that air defence systems shot down the drone at about 23:50 Moscow time.

Three people, including child, killed as Ukrainian drone crashes on houses in Russia's Belgorod
Photo: "House fire" by Ada Be is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

"Unfortunately, there are victims. The bodies of two people — a man and a woman — were recovered from under the rubble. It is believed that there may be a child under the rubble too," Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Two people were also injured and hospitalised in critical condition. Doctors provide all necessary assistance to them.

According to Gladkov, the injured man remains in a coma with burns to the respiratory tract, upper and lower extremities. The injured woman suffered a broken leg and a concussion.

Two houses were "virtually ruined” as a result of the crash of the drone. Several other buildings and three cars were damaged as a result of the drone crash.

The governor promised to provide all necessary assistance to relatives of the victims.

On October 5, air defence systems shot down six drones over Belgorod and the Belgorod region. No one was hurt.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Putin: Israel occupies ancestral Palestinian lands

Israel emerged as a sovereign state, but Palestine, "due to a variety of circumstances,” was not able to develop the same way, Putin said

Putin: Israel occupies ancestral Palestinian lands
The West will force Ukraine to negotiate with Russia on Moscow's terms
The West will make Ukraine cede lost territories to Russia
Kfar Aza massacre: Beheaded babies as Israel's fake news to demonise Hamas?
Putin outlines his view on Israel-Palestine conflict
Hroza and Other Accidental Destruction Guy Somerset Romania slaps Zelensky in the face in public Lyuba Lulko Crisis in Israel opens the gate of hell in the Middle East and Europe Alexander Shtorm
Israeli ambassador answers question whether Russia was involved in Hamas attacks
More thant 300 foreign employees stage mass brawl when queuing for lunch at canteen
Israeli Ambassador: Gaza should be no different than other Arab state
Israeli Ambassador: Gaza should be no different than other Arab state
Last materials
Three people, including child, killed as Ukrainian drone crashes on houses in Russia's Belgorod
Kfar Aza massacre: Butchered and beheaded children fake news to demonise Hamas?
Putin speaks about the war between Israel and Palestine
Israeli Ambassador: Gaza should be no different than other Arab state
Putin: Israel occupies ancestral Palestinian lands
Israeli Ambassador: Allegations of Russia's involvement in Hamas attacks rubbish
The West will force Ukraine to negotiate with Russia on Moscow's terms
Over 300 guest workers stage mass brawl when queuing to canteen at gas deposit
Soviet physicist killed in Israel during Hamas attack
Two trains collide at Moscow metro, five hurt
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X