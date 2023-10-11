World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
The West will force Ukraine to negotiate with Russia on Moscow's terms

The West will force Ukraine to negotiate with the Russian Federation and cede the territories that Russia obtained as a result of the special military operation, former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter believes.

Photo: redstar.ru

According to Ritter, Western officials already start voicing opinions that Kyiv will have to make territorial concessions to Russia.

Ukraine's Western allies will force the former Soviet republic to negotiate with Moscow. As a result of the talks Ukraine will have to cede the territories that Russia obtained. It has already become clear that the Ukrainian army will not be able to capture them even with the use of NATO weapons, the expert said.

Ukraine understands that it will not get those territories back, and NATO understands that it will not be able to provide Kyiv with enough weapons to return them, Scott Ritter said.

