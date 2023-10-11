World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Soviet physicist killed in Israel during Hamas attack

Incidents

Soviet theoretical physicist Sergei Gredeskul and his wife were killed in Israel during Hamas attacks, Alexei Khokhlov, a member of the Russian Academy of Sciences said.

Photo: Openverse

According to him, Gredeskul and his wife were killed in their home in the city of Ofakim on October 7.

Sergei Gredeskul worked at Ben-Gurion University in Beersheba since 1991. The physicist retired several years ago. He was 81 years old.

According to most recent data from IDF, more than 1,200 people were killed and about 3,000 were injured in Israel as a result of Hamas attacks.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported 950 dead and 5,000 injured in the Gaza Strip.

Israel goes on full offensive in Gaza

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced on October 10 that the Israeli military were launching a "full-fledged offensive” on the Gaza Strip.

"Hamas wanted change in the Gaza Strip, it will change 180 degrees from what they thought. They will regret this moment, Gaza will never return to what it was. Whoever comes to behead, kill women and Holocaust survivors — we will destroy them with all our might, without compromise,” Gallant said.

