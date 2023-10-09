World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Hamas rocket strikes one of the largest mosques in Israel

Incidents

A rocket fired by Hamas movement struck a mosque in Israel named after first president of Chechnya, Akhmat Kadyrov, the press service of the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Telegram.

Hamas rocket strikes one of the largest mosques in Israel
Photo: https:// vk.com/ramzan

The mosque is located in the Israeli village of Abu Ghosh near Jerusalem. Black smoke is seen rising above the building of the mosque.

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov opened the mosque named after his father in Israel in 2014. The mosque is located on the street that was also named after Akhmat Kadyrov. The mosque can house up to 3,000 people; it is one of the largest mosques in the country. According to local publications, the cost of the project amounted to $10 million, two-thirds of which was provided by foundations and public organisations in Chechnya.

Earlier, Hamas reported a rocket attack on Jerusalem. Prior to this, the IDF said that Israel was launching large-scale attacks targeting strategic enemy centres.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
This is a war! Israel prepares to wipe Gaza Strip off the face of the earth

The Israeli authorities published photos of the bodies of those killed in the Hamas attack: "We debated whether to share these horrifying images, but the world needs to know what we are up against.”

Israel in a state of war, ready to wipe Gaza Strip off the map
It's now or never moment for Palestine and Iran
Iran will fight Israel until the last Palestinian
Israel calls up 300,000 in 48 hours to besiege Gaza and behead Hamas
It's now or never moment for Palestine and Iran Lyuba Lulko The Curious Case of The Canadian Nazi Guy Somerset Thirty years since Black October of 1993: Tragedy of Russian parliamentarianism Andrey Mihayloff
Last materials
Hamas rocket strikes one of the largest mosques in Israel
Shares of EU and US defence companies rise as Israel goes to war with Palestine
Israel to besiege Gaza and annihilate all of Hamas leaders
It's now or never moment for Palestine and Iran
Israel in a state of war, ready to wipe Gaza Strip off the map
Hamas attacks Israel: Al-Aqsa Storm vs. Swords of Iron
The Curious Case of The Canadian Nazi
Russian artillerymen annihilate SUV with senior officers of Ukrainian military command
Putin's Burevestnik missile announcement makes the West nervous and uneasy
Russia and Ukraine exchange bodies of killed soldiers
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X