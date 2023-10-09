Hamas rocket strikes one of the largest mosques in Israel

A rocket fired by Hamas movement struck a mosque in Israel named after first president of Chechnya, Akhmat Kadyrov, the press service of the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Telegram.

Photo: https:// vk.com/ramzan

The mosque is located in the Israeli village of Abu Ghosh near Jerusalem. Black smoke is seen rising above the building of the mosque.

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov opened the mosque named after his father in Israel in 2014. The mosque is located on the street that was also named after Akhmat Kadyrov. The mosque can house up to 3,000 people; it is one of the largest mosques in the country. According to local publications, the cost of the project amounted to $10 million, two-thirds of which was provided by foundations and public organisations in Chechnya.

Earlier, Hamas reported a rocket attack on Jerusalem. Prior to this, the IDF said that Israel was launching large-scale attacks targeting strategic enemy centres.