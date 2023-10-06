World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian artillerymen annihilate SUV with senior officers of Ukrainian military command

Artillerymen of the 3rd Volunteer Reconnaissance and Assault Brigade annihilated an armoured vehicle in Kherson, in which high-ranking officers of the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were traveling.

The operation was carried out with the use of a reconnaissance drone.

According to the chief of staff of the artillery division of the brigade, the drone showed a group of Ukrainian military men leaving a military facility and getting into an armoured Toyota SUV. The officers headed towards the Kherson industrial zone. Another vehicle was accompanying them.

Subsequently, the Russian military received information indicating that the people who got into the SUV were high-ranking officers of the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

While monitoring the convoy, the Russian military noticed that it was moving through the pre-targeted territory. A D-20 howitzer was used to hit the vehicle.

Another group of senior Ukrainian officers was earlier annihilated near Soledar. The Russian forces used a FAB-1500 M54 precision bomb with a unified planning and correction module. The target was detected and destroyed with the help of space reconnaissance.

Pavel Morozov
Dmitry Sudakov
