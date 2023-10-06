World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia and Ukraine exchange bodies of killed soldiers

Russia delivered 64 bodies of those killed in battles to Kyiv. Russia and Ukraine exchange bodies of dead military personnel on a regular basis. The last incident was reported in August.

Russia received the bodies of 60 dead military men, State Duma deputy and representative of the parliamentary coordination group on the special operation Shamsail Saraliev told RBC.

"I can confirm that the Russian side received 60 bodies,” Saraliev said.

On October 6, the Ukrainian side announced that Kyiv received the bodies of 64 dead soldiers.

Moscow and Kyiv regularly exchange prisoners of war and bodies of those killed in the combat zone. On August 4, Ukraine received 44 bodies, whereas Russia received 160. At the end of August, Russia returned the bodies of 84 victims to the Ukrainian side.

The Russian Ministry of Defence announced the exchange of prisoners in July. Then Russia and Ukraine exchanged 45 servicemen each. The head of the Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin said on October 4 that about 500 Russian military men were staying in Ukrainian captivity. According to him, there are thousands of Ukrainian POWs in Russia.

