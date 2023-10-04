World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine suffers losses when trying to land troops in Crimea

Incidents

The Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered losses while trying to land troops on the territory of the Crimean peninsula, Andrei Yusov, a spokesman for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the republic said.

Photo: https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/rare-russian-variant-of-bm-21-grad-appears-to-be-guarding-sevastopol-bay

"There was a battle… Unfortunately, there were losses among the Ukrainian defenders,” Yusov admitted.

In the morning of October 4, the Russian Aerospace Forces suppressed an attempt of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to land Ukrainian troops in Crimea. Ukrainian fighters were moving on boats towards Cape Tarkhankut in western Crimea. The Russian Aerospace Forces repelled the attack, one Ukrainian fighter was captivated, others were annihilated.

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
