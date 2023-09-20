Apartment building explosion near Moscow: At least four killed, including rescuers

Household gas explosion near Moscow: Concrete slabs collapse on rescuers

A household gas explosion occurred in a nine-story apartment building on Oktyabrskaya Street in Moscow's suburban town of Balashikha. At least four people were killed, four others were seriously injured, EMERCOM said.

The voices of a woman and her five-year-old daughter could be heard under the rubble. They were blocked by concrete slabs on the third floor of the building.

More than ten apartments in the building were damaged as a result of the explosion.

Concrete slabs collapsed as rescuers were looking for survivors. Three rescuers suffered serious injuries and were rushed to hospital.

According to most recent reports, two rescuers were killed as concrete slabs collapsed on them.

Photos and videos from the scene show that several apartments on three floors were destroyed in the blast. Windows in nearby apartments are broken, debris can be seen scattered near the apartment building.

A month before the explosion, gas service specialists inspected the building but found no faults in the work of the gas equipment.