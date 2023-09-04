Ka-52 helicopter crashes into Sea of Azov

Russian reconnaissance and attack helicopter Ka-52 crashed in the Sea of Azov.

Photo: авиару.рф

Two pilots were saved. The incident occurred on September 1, about 1.5 kilometres from the coastline. It is believed that the helicopter crashed due to difficult weather conditions - there was thick fog in the area where the helicopter was flying.

The Ka-52 Alligator (NATO reporting name Hokum B) is a Russian reconnaissance and attack helicopter. The chopper is capable of hitting armoured and unarmoured vehicles, manpower and air targets. The Ka-52 is a development of the Ka-50 Black Shark helicopter. In addition to reconnaissance and combat functions, the Ka-52 can serve as a training helicopter.