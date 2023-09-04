Ka-52 helicopter crashes into Sea of Azov

Russian reconnaissance and attack helicopter Ka-52 crashed in the Sea of Azov.
Two pilots were saved. The incident occurred on September 1, about 1.5 kilometres from the coastline. It is believed that the helicopter crashed due to difficult weather conditions - there was thick fog in the area where the helicopter was flying.
Two pilots were rescued and evacuated.
The Ka-52 Alligator (NATO reporting name Hokum B) is a Russian reconnaissance and attack helicopter. The chopper is capable of hitting armoured and unarmoured vehicles, manpower and air targets. The Ka-52 is a development of the Ka-50 Black Shark helicopter. In addition to reconnaissance and combat functions, the Ka-52 can serve as a training helicopter.
