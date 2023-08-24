Russian forces strike decision-making centre in Ukraine

The Russian army struck a decision-making centre of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, an official representative for the Ministry of Defence said.

Photo: csn-tv.ru

The strike was delivered with the use of high-precision long-range sea and land-based weapons, the military department said. The target was hit.

"The goal of the strike has been achieved,” the Ministry of Defence added.

Over the past day, the Russian troops repelled five attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction. The Western Group of Russian Forces in the zone of the special military operation confronted advancing units of the Armed forces of Ukraine successfully. Ukraine lost 50 soldiers, two armoured vehicles and three US-made M777 howitzers in this direction fo hostilities in one day.