Ukrainian UAVs attack Moscow again and again, cause damage on the ground

In the early morning of August 23, several drones shot down over Moscow and the Moscow region, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel. The Russian Defence Ministry later confirmed the information.

Photo: "Moscow-City. Night" by Sergei_41 is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

One of the drones was shot down in the Mozhaisk district of the Moscow region. The second UAV crashed into a high-rise building of Moscow City skyscraper complex. The third drone was shot down in the suburban town of Khimki.

According to preliminary information, no one was hurt in the attack, the Moscow mayor said. However, the drones caused destruction on the ground.

The wreckage of the drone that was shot down at night in Khimki crashed onto a private house. The roof of the house partially collapsed and windows were shattered. Luckily, no one was injured.

Moscow airports were temporarily closed for both arrivals and departures. The embankment of the Moskva River in the area of the Moscow City complex of high-rise buildings was blocked as well.

"Russian air defence forces prevented another attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack on the city of Moscow by three aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the Russian Defence Ministry said August 23.

The drone that crashed into the Moscow City complex caused damage on the area of about 100 square meters.

Drone attacks in Moscow and Russia now occur almost every day

On August 22, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that air defence forces shot down two strike drones in the area of Krasnogorsk and Chastsov (Moscow suburban towns).

The Russian Defence Ministry subsequently reported about the suppression of drone attacks in Bryansk and Moscow regions. No one was hurt, the department said.

On August 21, a drone was shot down over the Russian capital. Another UAV was destroyed in the Moscow region. The device was suppressed by means of electronic warfare and crashed near the village of Pokrovskoye.

On August 20, the mayor of Moscow said that a drone heading towards the capital was shot down. The same day, the Governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, said that a drone attacked the railway station in Kursk. The railway station was partially damaged.

On August 18, Russian air defences shot down a drone over Moscow. The wreckage of the drone crashed in Moscow's Expocentre. A pavilion was partially damaged.

Another attack on Moscow took place on 11 August. Air defence systems shot down a drone in the sky over the capital, its wreckage fell in the area of ​​the Karamyshevskaya embankment.

On August 10, two drones were destroyed in the sky over the Kaluga region (Central Russia) and in the area of the Central Ring Road over the territory of the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region.

On July 30, a Ukrainian drone hit the Moscow City tower again, no one was injured. Prior to that, a drone attack in Moscow was reported on July 24.