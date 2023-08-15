Russian troops to go on major offensive before decisive battle in 2024

Russia may launch an offensive in the autumn of 2023 if the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not show any success by the end of September, Jiri Sedivy said, the former head of the General Staff of the Czech Republic said, Czdefence website reports.

According to him, if the Armed Forces of Ukraine fail to break through defences of the Russian troops by the end of September, the Russian army will be able to launch an offensive. This will make it possible to gain a foothold on a new springboard to get ready for a decisive offensive in 2024.

"If the West does not abandon Ukraine, the decisive battle will take place, which should have taken place this summer. It did not happen due to a number of mistakes on the part of Ukraine and the West. More specifically, the decisive clash took place, but it did not fulfill Ukrainian goals," Sedivy said.

It is worthy of note that Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, dismissed the need for peace talks with Russia and said that Ukraine only wanted missile and air defense systems instead.