World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian troops to go on major offensive before decisive battle in 2024

1:17
Incidents

Russia may launch an offensive in the autumn of 2023 if the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not show any success by the end of September, Jiri Sedivy said, the former head of the General Staff of the Czech Republic said, Czdefence website reports.

Russian troops to go on major offensive before decisive battle in 2024
Photo: aif.ru

According to him, if the Armed Forces of Ukraine fail to break through defences of the Russian troops by the end of September, the Russian army will be able to launch an offensive. This will make it possible to gain a foothold on a new springboard to get ready for a decisive offensive in 2024.

"If the West does not abandon Ukraine, the decisive battle will take place, which should have taken place this summer. It did not happen due to a number of mistakes on the part of Ukraine and the West. More specifically, the decisive clash took place, but it did not fulfill Ukrainian goals," Sedivy said.

It is worthy of note that Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, dismissed the need for peace talks with Russia and said that Ukraine only wanted missile and air defense systems instead.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Video: Russian forces obliterate battery of S-300 air defence systems

The destruction of S-300 battery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was captured on video. The Russian Ministry of Defense posted the video on its official Telegram channe

Drone video shows destruction of Ukrainian S-300 air defence complexes
Russian army always had the potential to take Kyiv under control
Russian forces may go on offensive against Kyiv at any moment
Russia readies to test nuclear Burevestnik missile on Novaya Zemlya archipelago
Czech government calls to tolerate Ukrainian rapists and killers
Czech government calls for humility as Ukrainians rape Czech women Lyuba Lulko Meanwhile in Ecuador, presidential candidate shot dead in broad daylight Andrey Mihayloff Victoria Nuland takes no bread, but ultimatum to Niger Petr Ermilin
USA's Bradley has no chance against Russia's BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle
Passenger aircraft with 180 on board finds itself in Ukraine's airspace
Russian ruble drops to the rate of 100 rubles per dollar
Russian ruble drops to the rate of 100 rubles per dollar
Last materials
Russian troops to go on major offensive before decisive battle in 2024
Gas station explosion in Dagestan: 33 killed over illegal gas sales
Czech government calls for humility as Ukrainians rape Czech women
Drone video shows destruction of Ukrainian S-300 air defence complexes
Russian ruble falls to 100 rubles per one US dollar
Passenger aircraft flies over Ukraine for the first time since February 2022
Russian army always had the potential to take Kyiv under control
Russia to test Burevetsnik nuclear-capable missile on Novaya Zemlya
USA's Bradley IFV much inferior to Russia's BMP-3
Zelensky admits to Ukraine's involvement in attacks on Crimea bridge
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X