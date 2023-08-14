World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian army always had the potential to take Kyiv under control

Ukraine is trying to receive more military assistance from the West propagating the topic of Russia's possible offensive against Kyiv, Alexander Mikhailov, the head of the military and political analysis bureau said in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

Photo: yakutsk.ru

According to Mikhailov, Russia has not demonstrated its intention to take Kyiv under control yet, although the Russian forces have all the necessary resources to do so.

"I think that the Russian army, due to its military-technical security, has always had the opportunity to go to Kiev. However, the goals that the Russian Federation now faces as part of the special military operation will still be achieved without the need for the Russian troops to enter the Ukrainian capital. It is not ruled out that the Kyiv regime itself will abandon the capital without making a stronghold of it," the political scientist said.

The Russian Armed Forces periodically annihilate military facilities on the outskirts of Kyiv. It goes about such facilities as air defence launchers, military bases and ammunition depots. However, the Russian forces did not strike government, cultural and residential facilities in Kyiv, the expert said. Kyiv continues living practically the same life as before the start of the special military operation.

"Kyiv is not the main goal. It is much more important for Russia to control Ukraine's outlets to the Black Sea, from where they launch unmanned surface drones to attack. These are the territories of Odessa and Nikolaev (Mykolaiv) regions. I think we need to work in this direction in the first place," the specialist said.

Ukrainian General Sergei Naev earlier said that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine feared a new Russian offensive against Kyiv. The authorities therefore decided to strengthen the combat capability of the city.

