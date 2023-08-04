Russian warship damaged as Ukraine attacks Russian naval base

On August 4, 2023, the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to attack the naval base in the city of Novorossiysk. A group of UAVs also attempted to attack various targets in Crimea.

Eyewitnesses reported sounds of explosions on the water surface and shooting in the area near Novorossiysk. According to preliminary information, the shooting was caused by the destruction of Ukrainian unmanned boats. Emergency services confirmed the information about the explosions.

Later, the Russian Defence Ministry confirmed Ukraine's attempt to attack the naval base in Novorossiysk. Russian ships guarding the outer raid of the naval base destroyed two enemy surface drones. The explosion of one of the unmanned boats was captured on video.

According to the Governor of the Krasnodar Territory, Veniamin Kondratiev, no one was injured during the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the base of Novorossiysk. No damage was reported either.

The crews of the Olenegorsky Gornyak and Suvorovets warships repelled the enemy attack, Mayor Andrey Kravchenko specified.

It was reported that the Olenegorsky Gornyak warship was damaged in the attack. However, there is no official confirmation to such reports. A video later appeared showing the warship being towed.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium company told Interfax that the navigation of ships was temporarily banned in the port of Novorossiysk, but the shipment of oil at the terminal near the city to moored tankers continued as usual.

13 Ukrainian UAVs attack Crimea

The same night, residents of the resort city of Feodosia (Crimea) reported loud sounds of explosions and gunfire in the city. According to preliminary reports, air defence systems were activated.

Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the head of Crimea, confirmed reports about the activation of air defence systems in several regions of Crimea. According to the official, all UAVs were shot down, no one was hurt, no damage was caused.

The Russian Defence Ministry later said that 13 Ukrainian drones attacked Crimea. Air defence systems shot down ten of them, three others were suppressed by means of electronic warfare.

According to the ministry, the enemy tried to conduct a terrorist attack in Crimea. The department did not specify which targets the enemy intended to hit.