Russian forces destroy UAV assembly workshop in Kharkiv region

Incidents

The Russian military destroyed a workshop for the assembly of unmanned aerial vehicles in Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Photo: orenburg.media

The workshop was located in the area of ​​the village of Veliky Burluk in the Kharkiv region.

In addition, Russian servicemen destroyed the headquarters and place of residence of the operational staff of the 35th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the settlement of Dachnoye, the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian military struck and destroyed the ammunition depot of the 24th Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Russian forces attacked airfields and Ukrainian warehouses with missiles and unmanned boats. In addition to airfields and warehouses, Russian servicemen hit assembly shops and storage sites for weapons and military equipment that were delivered to Ukraine from the United States and Europe.