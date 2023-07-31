World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine loses over 20,000 fighters in one month

0:45
The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have lost more than 20,000 people over the past month, Russian Defence Ministry Sergei Shoigu said on July 31.

Photo: Vadim Savitsky

Kyiv lost 20,824 servicemen and 2,227 pieces of various weapons. In particular, the Russian military destroyed ten Leopard tanks and eleven US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) made in the United States.

During the counteroffensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost over 26,000 fighters and about 3,000 pieces of various weapons.

