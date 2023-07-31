Ukraine loses over 20,000 fighters in one month

0:45 Your browser does not support the audio element. Incidents

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have lost more than 20,000 people over the past month, Russian Defence Ministry Sergei Shoigu said on July 31.

Photo: Vadim Savitsky

Kyiv lost 20,824 servicemen and 2,227 pieces of various weapons. In particular, the Russian military destroyed ten Leopard tanks and eleven US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) made in the United States.

During the counteroffensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost over 26,000 fighters and about 3,000 pieces of various weapons.