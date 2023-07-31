Defence Minister Shoigu: Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine

The Russian army has significantly increased the intensity of attacks on Ukrainian military facilities, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

Photo: Vadim Savitsky

The targets that the Russian forces strike include the facilities that ensure preparations for terrorist attacks that Ukraine conducts on the Russian territory.

Kyiv started conducting terrorist attacks targeting civilian infrastructure in Russian against the backdrop of the unsuccessful counter-offensive, the minister said.

The weapons that Ukraine receives from the West do not lead to success on the battlefield, Shoigu noted.