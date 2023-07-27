Video captures moment when Mi-8 helicopter crashes and catches fire

Six people were killed and seven others were injured in the crash of a Mi-8 helicopter in the Altai Republic of Russia, TASS said with reference to emergency services.

It was said that the helicopter crashed as it touched electric wires during landing. The accident took place in the village of Tungur.

The moment of the helicopter crash was captured on video. The video shows people getting out of the burning Mi-8 helicopter.

Several eyewitnesses ran to the scene to help people get out of the helicopter.

The Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the Altai Republic on July 27. The helicopter touched power lines during landing, crashed and caught fire. According to the Federal Air Transport Agency, there were 16 people on board the aircraft. Six of them were killed in the crash. Others suffered fractures and burns up to 90 percent of the body. Three of the victims are in serious condition.