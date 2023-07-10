Young man with green Mohawk and tattoos scalped in town near Moscow

In Elektrostal (a suburban town near Moscow), a group of unidentified men scalped a 19-year-old young man because of his green Mohawk hairstyle, Mash Telegram channel reports.

Photo: https://politeka.net/images/2019/08/21/hipuwU86cClibVVI4eJ4SKFHu0dNZIg0.jpg

The shocking attack took place on June 9 at about 21:00 Moscow time. A group of men standing near a liquor store on Sportivnaya Street started calling a 19-year-old young man with green hair names.

The men then attacked him, tied his hands and used a knife to cut his hair with patches of skin. They fled the scene afterwards. Passers-by called an ambulance and provided first assistance to the victim.

At the same time, images that appeared on social media show that the victim had letter Z (symbolises Russia's special operation in Ukraine) and an exposed middle finger tattooed on his left shoulder. For the time being, it remains unknown whether the tattoos could be related to the attack.

According to eyewitnesses, the attackers could be migrants.

