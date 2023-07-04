Sumy missile strike: Ukrainian officers held meeting with Western special services

0:30 Your browser does not support the audio element. Incidents

According to Turkish sources, a high-level meeting of Ukrainian and Western intelligence officers was scheduled to take place in the building of the SBU (Security Bureau of Ukraine) headquarters in the city of Sumy.

Photo: topwar.ru

According to Turkish media, at least 30 were killed and dozens were injured when the Russian Armed Forces struck the building in Sumy.

Sumy Mayor Lysenko said, though, that three people were killed and 21 were injured.