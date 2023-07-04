According to Turkish sources, a high-level meeting of Ukrainian and Western intelligence officers was scheduled to take place in the building of the SBU (Security Bureau of Ukraine) headquarters in the city of Sumy.
According to Turkish media, at least 30 were killed and dozens were injured when the Russian Armed Forces struck the building in Sumy.
Sumy Mayor Lysenko said, though, that three people were killed and 21 were injured.
Joe Biden is going to the NATO summit in Vilnius, the White House said. It is not entirely clear why this show is planned, where he may croak