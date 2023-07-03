Defence Minister Shoigu says Russian Army destroyed 16 of Ukraine's Leopard tanks

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Shoigu: Russian Army annihilates nearly all of Ukraine's Leopard tanks

1:55
Incidents

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke about the rebellion that PMC Wagner and its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin staged on June 23-25.

Photo: https://nektonemo.livejournal.com

Prigozhin's plans to destabilise the situation in the country failed due to the competent actions of the personnel of the Russian Armed Forces, Shoigu said, RIA Novosti reports.

The provocation did not affect the actions of the Russian troops in the zone of the special military operation, Prigozhin said.

Ukraine's offensive potential declines

Speaking about the current state of affairs n the zone of the special operation, Shoigu said that the Russian Armed Forces managed to reduce the offensive potential of the Ukrainian troops.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not achieve their goals in any directions of the hostilities, Russian Defence Ministry Sergei Shoigu said, Interfax reports.

"In general, the enemy did not achieve its goals in any of the directions. This testifies to the skills of our fighters and clearly inflated expectations from all the vaunted Western weapons,” Shoigu said.

The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed almost all Leopard tanks that were delivered to Ukraine from Poland and Portugal, Shoigu said.

The Russian army destroyed 16 Leopard tanks that Ukraine received from abroad.

"In Yuzhno-Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Donetsk directions, where Ukrainian formations make unsuccessful attempts to attack, the groups of Russian Armed forces destroyed 15 aircraft, three helicopters and 920 armoured vehicles,” the minister said.

The Russian Army continues to inflict fire damage on the enemy, the head of the Defense Ministry concluded.

