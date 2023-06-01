Ukraine tries to invade Russia's Belgorod region

2:20 Your browser does not support the audio element. Incidents

Two motorised infantry companies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the support of tanks attempted to invade the Russian territory near the settlement of Novaya Tavolzhanka and the Shebekino international automobile checkpoint, the Defence Ministry told reporters on Thursday, June 1.

Photo: redstar.ru

At about 3:00 Moscow time, after intensive shelling of civilian targets in the Belgorod region, the Ukrainian side attempted to "carry out a terrorist act against the civilian population of the city of Shebekino," the defence department said.

The Russian Armed Forces, with the support of border guards and other units of the FSB, thwarted the attack.

A number of Telegram channels earlier reported that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were fighting on the border with Russia and allegedly broke through into the Belgorod region.

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov denied such reports and said that "there was no enemy on the territory of the Belgorod region."

According to most recent reports, the Russian Armed Forces did not let Ukrainian fighters break through the state border during attacks on the Belgorod region.

Ukrainian forces suffer significant losses

The Russian Defence Ministry said that more than 30 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were annihilated on the border area from the side of Ukraine. In addition, four armoured combat vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher combat vehicle, and one enemy pickup truck were destroyed during the battle.

"Owing to selfless actions taken by Russian servicemen it became possible to repel three attacks that Ukrainian terrorist groups tried to conduct," the ministry said.

According to the Ministry, the army aviation of the Western Military District (ZVO) struck eleven blows on the enemy. Two more strikes were conducted with the use of heavy flamethrower systems. Rocket troops and artillery carried out 77 firing missions.

As a result of the actions taken by the Russian forces, Ukrainian formations suffered significant losses and were thrown back into the territory of Ukraine.