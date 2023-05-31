World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Video shows Russian missile striking Ukraine intelligence headquarters in Kyiv

0:58
Incidents

The moment of the missile attack on headquarters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defence Ministry of Ukraine in Kyiv was captured on video. The video appeared on "Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring" Telegram channel. 

The footage shows the moment of the arrival of one of the missiles near Gavansky Bridge that leads to Rybalsky Island, where Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate is headquartered.

Photographs of the building after the missile strike show dark areas that appeared on the building of the intelligence department after the missile attack and ensuing fire. 

On May 30, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that the Russian Armed Forces launched missile strikes on central decision-making points in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin later called the drone attack in Moscow a response to the attack on Ukrainian intelligence headquarters.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Chechen President Kadyrov: We will soon show what true revenge really is

Russia should introduce martial law throughout the country, Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov said commenting on the morning drone attack on Moscow

Chechnya's Kadyrov: Russia will show what true revenge really is
Russia strikes decision-making centres in Ukraine
Russian forces annihilate decision-making forces in Ukraine
Putin on Moscow drone attack: 'We will see what to do about it'
Video shows moment drone being suppressed with electronic warfare system
The US sends troops to Peru. Ukraine to come next Lyuba Lulko German minister: After Erdogan's victory, Turkey should be treated like Russia Anton Kulikov Hybrid warfare and grey zone Costantino Ceoldo
Satellite image shows destruction of Ukrainian intelligence headquarters in Kyiv
Moscow drone attack: More details emerge
Swarm of drones attack Moscow. Several apartment buildings damaged
Swarm of drones attack Moscow. Several apartment buildings damaged
Last materials
Russia gets legal right to strike nuclear blow on Ukraine
Pravda.Ru correspondent Daria Aslamova shows Bakhmut in ruins
Ukrainian general: Zelensky unable to get a real picture of the Russian Army
Asia Times: Russia destroys Ukraine Storm Shadow carrier aircraft
Russian border guards shoot down UK's Malloy Aeronautics T150 drone over Russia
Satellite image shows destruction of Ukrainian intelligence headquarters in Kyiv
Kremlin responds to Kadyrov's martial law suggestion
Russian forces destroy road for Ukrainian tanks at 'three sisters' border junction
Russian forces destroy Ukraine's last warship in precision-guided missile strike
Ukraine shells temporary accommodation centre for residents of border areas
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X