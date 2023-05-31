Video shows Russian missile striking Ukraine intelligence headquarters in Kyiv

The moment of the missile attack on headquarters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defence Ministry of Ukraine in Kyiv was captured on video. The video appeared on "Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring" Telegram channel.

The footage shows the moment of the arrival of one of the missiles near Gavansky Bridge that leads to Rybalsky Island, where Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate is headquartered.

Photographs of the building after the missile strike show dark areas that appeared on the building of the intelligence department after the missile attack and ensuing fire.

On May 30, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that the Russian Armed Forces launched missile strikes on central decision-making points in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin later called the drone attack in Moscow a response to the attack on Ukrainian intelligence headquarters.