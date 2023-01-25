Russia prepares to entrap Vuhledar as Ukrainian forces lose first defence line

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost the first line of defence near Vuhledar (spelled the Russian way as Ugledar) and retreated to the city, war correspondent Andriy Rudenko said on Telegram.

According to Rudenko, the Ukrainian troops took up prepared positions in a mine on the outskirts of the city as underground communications are well suited for defence.

"The enemy has also pulled up reserves. Our artillery is destroying reinforcements and dismantling enemy fortifications,” he wrote.

Vuhledar is a large city with industrial zones and high-rise buildings, Rudenko noted. The Russian forces need to entrap the city to succeed, he added.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine made unsuccessful attempts to counterattack the Russian forces near Vuhledar. As a result, the Ukrainian troops lost at least 200 people killed and wounded.

Ukraine admits losing Soledar

Meanwhile, Serhiy Cherevaty, a representative of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the withdrawal of the Ukrainian troops from Soledar, AFP reports.

On January 12, the Russian Defence Ministry said that the Russian forces established control over the city of Soledar.