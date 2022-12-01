Polish mercenaries treat Ukrainian servicemen as second-class people

In the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine unrest has been growing over mercenaries from Poland, Andrey Marochko, an officer of the People's Militia of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) wrote on his Telegram channel.

Even though the terms of service are considered to be conditionally equal for all AFU fighters, the Polish military have a number of privileges compared to their Ukrainians comrades-in-arms, he said, referring to intelligence data.

In addition to the established monetary allowance, the Poles receive additional finance in the form of donations. They also receive special equipment in large quantities from Western patrons, whereas the Ukrainians buy everything at their own expense, Andrey Marochko added.

According to him, the Poles display signs of arrogance and treat the Ukrainians as second-class people.