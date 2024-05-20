Iranian government issues emergency statement in connection with President Raisi's death

Iran will not allow disruptions in governing country after President Raisi's death

The Iranian government issued an emergency statement in connection with the death of the President of the Islamic Republic Ebrahim Raisi in the air crash, Mehr reports.

Photo: mehrnews.com by Марьям Камьяб is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International.

Iranian ministers assured that they would not allow disruptions in the governance of the country, despite the tragedy.

The Cabinet also assessed Raisi's role as president.

"Hardworking and tireless, he always served the great people of Iran on the path to the development and progress of the country. He kept his promise and sacrificed his life for the sake of the nation,” the government said in a statement.

Earlier, Iranian Vice President Mohsen Mansouri confirmed Raisi's death in a helicopter crash.

The following officials were also killed in the crash:

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian ,

, Governor of East Azerbaijan Malek Rahmati,

Friday Imam of the city of Tabriz Mohammad Ali Ale Hashem.

Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber will serve as acting president until the country's elections.