World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Iranian government issues emergency statement in connection with President Raisi's death

Iran will not allow disruptions in governing country after President Raisi's death

World

The Iranian government issued an emergency statement in connection with the death of the President of the Islamic Republic Ebrahim Raisi in the air crash, Mehr reports.

Iran will not allow disruptions in governing country after President Raisi's death
Photo: mehrnews.com by Марьям Камьяб is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International.

Iranian ministers assured that they would not allow disruptions in the governance of the country, despite the tragedy.

The Cabinet also assessed Raisi's role as president.

"Hardworking and tireless, he always served the great people of Iran on the path to the development and progress of the country. He kept his promise and sacrificed his life for the sake of the nation,” the government said in a statement.

Earlier, Iranian Vice President Mohsen Mansouri confirmed Raisi's death in a helicopter crash.

The following officials were also killed in the crash:

  • Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian,
  • Governor of East Azerbaijan Malek Rahmati,
  • Friday Imam of the city of Tabriz Mohammad Ali Ale Hashem.

Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber will serve as acting president until the country's elections.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Iranian government issues emergency statement in connection with President Raisi's death

The Iranian government issued an emergency statement in connection with the death of the President of the Islamic Republic, Ebrahim Raisi, in the air crash

Iran will not allow disruptions in governing country after President Raisi's death
Another Chechen woman runs away from her family being unable to withstand violence Andrey Mihayloff Putin is taking new Defence Minister Belousov to China for major breakthrough Lyuba Lulko Terrorism as a weapon Costantino Ceoldo
Last materials
Iran will not allow disruptions in governing country after President Raisi's death
Russia to respond to EU's move to ban broadcasting of Russian media
Footballer literally has his face broken in terrible collision with another player
Xi Jinping offers Russian delegation to try spotted perch and sea cucumbers
Putin: Russian troops not going to take control of Kharkiv
Another Chechen woman runs away from her family being unable to withstand violence
Astrophiles film space jellyfish phenomenon in the sky
Former US intelligence officer: Ukraine will fall in three months
Ukraine launches 12 unmanned boats targeting Crimea
Video: Iskander missiles bomb Ukrainian headquarters near Kharkiv
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X