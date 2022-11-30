Russian Defence Ministry reports destruction of Western arms supplied to Ukraine

Russian troops destroyed several units of weapons that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had received from Western countries, an official spokesman for the Russian Defence Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov told reporters.

According to Konashenkov, the Russian artillery destroyed two US-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radars and a platoon of M777 howitzers.

The radar stations were destroyed in the area of ​​​​the villages of Minkovka and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic, whereas M777 artillery systems were destroyed in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the special military operation, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed: