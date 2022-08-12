Video shows moment of Salman Rushdie attack

An unidentified individual attacked British writer Salman Rushdie during a lecture in New York. The attacker was captured almost immediately, but he managed to inflict several blows on Rushdie, a Booker Prize laureate.

Salman Rushdie was stabbed in the neck. The writer was airlifted to hospital.

Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini had issued a fatwa calling for the death of Salman Rushdie. The reason was Rushdie's book "Satanic Verses", which was published in 1988 and caused serious criticism from Muslims in a number of countries. As a result, the writer had to hide from the public. The British government took the writer under protection. In 2000, he moved to the USA.

The Iranian 15-Khordad Foundation later posted a multi-million dollar reward for Rushdie's assassination.