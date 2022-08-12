An unidentified individual attacked British writer Salman Rushdie during a lecture in New York. The attacker was captured almost immediately, but he managed to inflict several blows on Rushdie, a Booker Prize laureate.
Salman Rushdie was stabbed in the neck. The writer was airlifted to hospital.
Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini had issued a fatwa calling for the death of Salman Rushdie. The reason was Rushdie's book "Satanic Verses", which was published in 1988 and caused serious criticism from Muslims in a number of countries. As a result, the writer had to hide from the public. The British government took the writer under protection. In 2000, he moved to the USA.
The Iranian 15-Khordad Foundation later posted a multi-million dollar reward for Rushdie's assassination.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!
The collapsing defense capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Russia's advance in the Avdiivka direction will morally affect Ukrainian militants