World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Gold rises to record high on Chicago Mercantile Exchange

Gold prices set new all time high record

Business

Gold prices rose to a record high on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) on April 1, RBC reports with reference to data from the trading platform.

Gold prices set new all time high record
Photo: wikimedia.org by Kotivalo is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported

June contracts for the supply of gold rose in price by 2.14 percent, to $2,286 per ounce. The price neared the level of $2,300 and reached a new all-time high.

Gold is rising in price amid expectations for the US Federal Reserve to cut the rate in June, Warren Patterson, head of commodity strategy at ING Groep NV said.

Previously, the FRS maintained the rate at 5.25-5.5 percent per annum. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted that the indicator could decline further after it reached the peak level. Investments in the precious metal become more attractive at low interest rates, CNBC notes.

  • The demand of investors from China, where the real estate sector is experiencing difficulties, is another reason for the rise in gold prices, Caesar Bryan, portfolio manager of Gabelli Funds investment management company said.
  • Gold is rising in price as global central banks buy it to diversify their reserve portfolios against the backdrop of geopolitical risks, domestic inflation and weakening dollar, Joseph Cavatoni, market strategist at the World Gold Council said.

Gold set its previous maximum in early March. Analysts linked the rise in prices to geopolitical tensions and news of broken communication cables between Europe, Asia and Africa.

In 2024, world gold prices will average $1,900 per troy ounce, Fitch analysts believe. In their previous forecast, Fitch expiters predicted gold prices for 2024 at around $1,800 dollars per ounce.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Gold rises to record high on Chicago Mercantile Exchange

Gold prices rose to a record high on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) on April 1. June contracts for the supply of gold rose in price by 2.14 percent, to $2,286 per ounce

Gold prices set new all time high record
Journalist Mobasher Jawed Akbar: India is not neutral, it just has many friends Daria Aslamova Crocus City Hall terrorists were not ISIS members Vadim Gorshenin Russia may lift moratorium on death penalty after Crocus City Hall attack Alexander Shtorm
Last materials
Gold prices set new all time high record
Zelensky admits Ukraine does not need to reinstate its 1991 borders
Russian military study internal design of Storm Shadow cruise missile
Biden calls Putin and Xi names because he fears strong leaders
Why you shouldn’t donate blood on days of tragedies
Journalist Mobasher Jawed Akbar: India is not neutral, it just has many friends
Ukraine starts building defence lines near Kharkiv anticipating Russian offensive
Military aircraft that may have been shot down crashes into the sea off Sevastopol
World's largest passenger airplane damaged in Moscow
US special services preferred not to convey all info about Crocus attack to Russians
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X