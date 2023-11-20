Tinkoff opens new headquarters in Moscow

Tinkoff's new headquarters occupies ninety thousand square metres in two high-rise towers — of 13 and 20 storeys — at the AFI Square business centre on Gruzinskiy Val.

Photo: Tinkoff.ru

Called Tinkoff Space, the company's new headquarters is designed in the style of Western big tech firms such as Google and Amazon. It includes a flexible workspace, a private clinic offering a full range of healthcare services, cafes and restaurants, a consumer services centre, a beauty salon, a free-of-charge fitness centre for company employees, as well as relaxation areas: a green garden space filled with real plants, norki (dedicated rest areas) and meditation rooms.

According to Stanislav Bliznyuk, Chairman of Tinkoff's Management Board, the company decided to relocate due to its growing headcount:

"As the Tinkoff ecosystem continues to develop, our workforce is growing all the time. We already have over seventy thousand employees who are passionate about what they do, launching projects that are disrupting the market and setting new trends. We have no doubt that our new home will become a focal point not only for Tinkoff staff but also for our partners.”

The office space will also include a conference room for 1,500 people, a fully equipped video recording studio and a dressing room. Tinkoff employees will be able to leave their personal belongings in special lockers that can be opened using Face ID and a pass. The entire space is equipped with an air control system that uses special valves to maintain comfortable oxygen levels. One of the towers will have an 800-square-metre veranda offering a panoramic view of Moscow. The office will also feature paintings by the famous Russian street artist Filipp (FI2K).