Trumpism unites US and French generals into one International

Donald Trump has led the union of conservative forces around the world. The Republicans have started working with both the army and the navy, which is an extremely serious challenge to liberals.

Retirees remember their duty to defend America

More than 120 senior retired U.S. Army and Navy officers signed an open letter stating that the 2020 election was rigged. They also questioned President Joe Biden's mental capacity to carry out his duties as POTUS.

"Without fair and honest elections that accurately reflect the “will of the people” our ConstitutionalRepublic is lost," the letter said published May 11 by Flag Officers 4 America and signed by 124 former admirals and generals. "The mental and physical condition of the Commander in Chief cannot be ignored. He must be able to quickly make accurate national security decisions involving life and limb anywhere, day or night," the letter reads.

Major General Joe Arbuckle, told Politico:

"Retired generals and admirals normally do not engage in political actions, but the situation facing our nation today is dire and we must speak out in order to be faithful to our oath to support and defend the Constitution of the U.S. against all enemies, foreign and domestic."

Flag Officers 4 America reports on its website that the decision was made by "retired military officials who pledged to uphold and defend the US Constitution from all enemies, external and internal alike.

Trump starts cooperating with both army and navy

Vladimir Vasiliev, Chief Researcher at the Institute for the USA and Canada, said in a commentary for Pravda.Ru that the letter from retired admirals and generals was "very serious and alarmist."

The message of the letter, the expert believes, is about the 2020 elections that one should consider rigged and stolen.

"This topic has always been a taboo. Yet, when we can hear top generals saying that the election was rigged, then this is a serious accusation," the Americanist said.

The letter also indicates that the Biden administration is pursuing an absolutely leftist, Marxist policy that is alien to the United States, Vladimir Vasiliev continued.

The letter, the expert pointed out, provides an analysis of the events of January 6, which served the basis for an attempt to impeach Donald Trump. It says that the events (the storming of the Capitol) were naturally determined, that those events were an expression of the "voice of the people", rather than a provocation that Donald Trump orchestrated. He had the right to express his attitude to the election results after all.

Vladimir Vasiliev believes that Donald Trump's influence in the Republican Party has been growing lately. Moreover, the positions of the party that works with the US military have been strengthening. In November-December, General Michael Flynn suggested that Donald Trump declare a state of emergency, rely on the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, but Trump declined, the expert reminded.

"Rumour had it that Flynn did not just offer something, but, using his ties in the army, was sounding out opportunities for the army to intervene in politics. I do not exclude that they still continue this work. Trump or Trumpists may work not only with the Republican Party, but also with the state machine and law enforcement agencies," said Vladimir Vasiliev.

The expert also pointed out that the letter did not say a word about Russia.

"This is also highly important. It mentions China, but does not say anything about Russia. They call China the biggest threat to the United States. The military is concerned that the Biden administration is doing nothing in this regard to protect American interests here," Vladimir Vasiliev told Pravda.Ru.

Trumpists have created a conservative union

Analysts in the US were quick to draw parallels between the letter from American generals and the recent letters signed by 20 retired French military generals and more than 1,000 officers and lower-level military personnel, which said that France was falling apart due to "hordes of Islamists."

The letter addressed to French President Emmanuel Macron particularly reads:

"It is no longer the time to procrastinate, otherwise tomorrow civil war will put an end to this growing chaos and deaths - for which you will be responsible - with numbers in the thousands," the letter said. "If a civil war breaks out, the military will maintain order on its own soil... civil war is brewing in France and you know it perfectly well," another letter said.

According to journalist Jeet Heer, the French letter was translated and republished in the United States by The American Mind publication of the Claremont Institute, possibly the leading think tank for the Trumpists.

“The translation and reprinting of the letter is a reminder that the Trumpist right has deep ties its European counterparts. There is a kind of informal Reactionary International, which shares ideas, tactics and rhetoric. It’s no accident that in both the United States and France the members of the Reactionary International are thinking about launching a coup," Heer wrote. "The Reactionary International, as should be clear, is a proto-fascist movement. For the sake of democracy, it’s urgent that people of this orientation be rooted out of the military in France, the United States, and wherever else they may be found," Heer continued.

Is there a sweeping purge coming up in the armed forces of the United States and France? If this is the case, they will look for traces of conservatives (not fascists, of course) in the Bundeswehr too. Officers have been nurturing this idea for long there. It is hard to imagine what this will lead to in terms of combat effectiveness, let alone the reaction. It appears that the architects of colour revolution can already see their boomerang coming back to them.