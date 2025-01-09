Putin happy about Trump's plans to annex Canada, Panama and Greenland

Russia can only benefit from Trump's plan to annex Canada, Panama and Greenland

Donald Trump is taking the US back to the period of "small victorious wars” destroying liberal rules in international relations.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The Kremlin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Donald Trump in 2018

The US pursues three tactics in waging wars. The first one is a pattern of behaviour in world wars. As part of this pattern, the US would stay above the war and then share the winner's laurels and obtain economic preferences.

The second one is a "small victorious war” pattern in the period between world wars. The third one could be observed in the time period after the collapse of the USSR, when Washington tried to subjugate all the dependent parties and wage hybrid warfare against the "axis of evil” to establish the rule of globalism.

We can see that US President-elect Donald Trump is moving away from the third model while opting for the second one and preparing a transition to the first model. According to his logic, the EU or Asia-Pacific countries such as Japan, South Korea and Taiwan should confront their direct adversaries at their own expense. The US will watch the situation and then help the shattered world recover with loans from US banks.

Trump has already outlined "small victorious wars” to annex Canada, the Panama Canal and Greenland (part of the Kingdom of Denmark). USA's allies are no longer allies when it comes to the welfare of the United States.

Trump's statements should be taken seriously because he puts his words to practice. His son already went to Greenland to build bridges; behind-the-scenes talks in other countries are underway as well. The Trump administration will soon present an ultimatum to them: either obey the US will or prepare to be destroyed economically or militarily.

Trump breaks liberal rules that Putin is unhappy with

In doing so, Trump is destroying liberal rules that Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly resented. One of them is the so-called territorial integrity of states. Trump supports the principle of nations to self-determination and wants to buy that view. One may wonder if Trump can do that. Indeed, he can. This is evidenced by the silence of both European and NATO officials. Even just the talk of annexing Canada, Panama or Greenland devalues globalists' sanctions against Russia for Crimea and Donbass and the "invasion" of Ukraine. The voter in the West will be asking questions.

Trump recognises Russia as strong player

Russia has been showing its military strength for three years now, and Trump views the Russian Federation as a Soviet Union, at least subconsciously. Trump believes that the Warsaw Pact countries are part of Russia's business as a former zone of its influence and security. This explains the howling from the Baltic States and Poland. They have a premonition of going back to the Russian Empire, if the American empire has the right to live.

Trump's attitude towards China is completely different. China is penetrating into the zone of US influence in Latin America. The Panama Canal is a strategic military facility. If the USA does not annex Greenland and Canada now, Washington will lose the Arctic with its strategic position and resources. China will take advantage of such a situation immediately.

The statements that Donald Trump has recently made about Biden's fault for the Ukraine crisis and the nature of the Russian special operation suggest that Trump is unwilling to continue the war in Ukraine. Instead, he wants to relocate the theatre of action to other regions of the world.

Putin and Trump will share zones of influence

The question is whether this US position is going to change in four years. It seems that the "small victorious wars" trend will last for a long time. It is elites that nominate counties' leaders first for people to support them next. Washington can no longer invest a trillion dollars a year into the Pentagon. The US is facing a financial disaster adding $2 trillion to its national debt every year and paying $1 trillion a year in interest alone. Military recruitment remains low while the migrant-related crime is on the rise. The Americans annihilate each other in internal wars. The US defence complex lags behind that of Russia in advanced missile weapons and drones.

Therefore, a conscious slide into World War III deems impossible now. After Putin and Trump reach a consensus on the division of their zones of influence, the WWIII agenda will vanish. The Xi-Trump consensus is not going to happen in the near future as China is not strong enough yet. After all, Trump does not claim a victorious "war" for Taiwan.

