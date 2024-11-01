Why Does Kamala Harris Hate Black Men?

Craw-Dadding.

Photo: flickr.com by Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0

Actually, Craw-Daddin'.

The first time I used it the blonde with me had no conception.

It's derived to me from the "poor relations” of my family and is itself derived from when you are out on the waves catching lobster, crabs or (obviously) crawdads.

Once caught, you put them in a bucket about half-filled with water so they won't die; and if you're having a good day that bucket gets full quickly. Such to the point that one or two of those crawdads makes a break for it over the top and back out to freedom.

Except…

Many a time the others of his brethren in the bucket won't allow him to escape. They use their pinchers or their claws or whatever else to pull any making it out back down with them.

It is a curious phenomenon not relegated to crustaceans — humans do the same damn thing.

Today let's talk about some of them.

Michelle Obama — Net Worth $70 Million, Mansion Cost $11.75 Million, Locale: Martha's Vineyard

Last week Michelle hit the stump for Harris in Michigan, and she had some things to say to Black men….Namely, you are selfish.

You shiftless Black men need to do more for women — no matter the cost to your families.

Why? Reasons.

Also you Black gents treat your women poorly, making them "ignored and undervalued”.

What to do? Glad you asked.

Michelle encouraged Black women to take voting as a "private matter” because when they can't pay their rent or mortgage Mama Michelle will be right there on the steps with a check to cover it…right?

The argument here was, "Black women, you do you. Forget about your husband worrying night after night about literally every business in town cutting employees by 10% or more. That's nothing for you to be concerned. Any man laying beside you awake until midnight wondering if he should begin filling out applications to other places just in case…then pondering whether he's the first to go if the current boss finds out about it…then thinking back how half the men he knows are being let go from one situation or another…that's a him thing…it has nothing to do with you…go do your thing, ladies.”

Ms. Obama even had the audacity to exclaim, "Regardless of the political views of your partner, you get to choose.”

To which, I say — What. The. F.

By which I mean — FAMILY. The Black family, including Black women in the family, should vote how it benefits that Black family as a whole.

And you're out here trying to turn a wife against a husband, Michelle?

Is that good for the Black community?

And you even had the affrontery to put up in the women's bathroom, "FROM WOMAN TO WOMAN, NO ONE will see your vote at the polls.” (Capitalizations in the original.)

Whatever else, I can say for damn sure those women will see the credit coming due if the man is out of work for any period of time. How dare you even SUPPOSE you have the authority to put yourself between man and woman in their own home.

I couldn't think of any Clansman who could ruin the economic or social state of a Black family more.

Seriously, you trifling…crawdad.

A Bit About Bammy

Incidentally, Brother Barry was of late sent out to brow beat young Black men regarding their refusal to vote their skin over their economic interests. Barack also couched this as "not supporting women”.

(For the record, I have never once in all my life heard any Black man at any time in any place claim he would not support a woman solely because she is a woman.)

It was an especially rich statement coming from Obama, who has chosen the wealthy area around the University of Chicago for his Library rather than placing it where convenient to the community.

According to rockethomes.com, median price of domicile in Jackson Park, IL is $450,000, while a median home in Chicago is $368,000; or about one-fifth more expensive, thus decidedly affluent.

Worse, the price of a median home owned by Blacks in The Windy City is around $290,000; a little more than half the value of anyone living amongst "The Talented Tenth” way over to Jackson Park.

Racial demographics? Nearly 40% White, 30% Hispanic, 7% Asian…and a mere 27% Black.

It is unlikely the Black men most inclined to visit the Obama Library will be residing anywhere close.

By the by, at least Bill Clinton (the first real "Black President”) put his Foundation up in Harlem, NYC.

When Barry needs "The Blacks” he's all about Brotherhood…but when he wants caviar he lives on an exclusively White island and has his legacy project as far away from "The Projects” as possible.

Craw, meet Daddy.

Tina Knowles — Net Worth $25 Million, Beach House Cost $1.4 Million, Locale: Galveston, Texas

For those unaware, Ms. Knowles is a fashion designer, public figure and mother of Beyonce (the woman who sometimes sings, but evidently never at political rallies).

Anyway, Tina showed at a Kamala event in Houston last Friday. That's perfectly fine by me. Truly.

During my time on this earth I've had the privilege to meet all kinds of people, and I never allow my opinion of them to be swayed by color, wealth, religion, politics, appearance, formal education or any of those other things I'm supposed to waste my life fretting over.

So Knowles supporting Harris is not an issue.

Race hate? Now, that's an issue.

Because Tina couldn't resist critiquing Trump not on what he did or didn't do, but how he misspoke once several months earlier. After all of four sentences came "Black jobs” flying out of her mouth.

"I've been so blessed in my life to have many careers, many Black jobs. But I have said before, the best job that I've ever had is being a mother.”

Likely unsurprisingly, Miss Tina only has daughters. Admittedly, attractive daughters. Which greatly increases the chances of being successful in this world, particularly if one is of color.

For the Black man? He actually is concerned about those "Black jobs” which Lady Knowles makes fun.

They matter. A lot. Especially as the economy begins to crumble and every person I know is being laid off, down-sized or made redundant by automation.

Are all of those jobs traditionally held by Black men? No, not all. But just so Miss Tina understands what is really at stake for the Black men of this country, here are some realities if you don't happen to be a multi-millionaire fashion designer with a couple of multi-millionaire cute singer daughters.

Black men are 40% of Postal Clerks.

Black men are 37% of City Bus Drivers.

Black men are 35% of Security Guards.

These may not be glamorous jobs, but they are honorable work and essential to community life.

They are also some of those positions most likely impacted by Mass Illegal Invasion, which was the whole purpose of the comment Trump made — he was trying to protect those jobs, you are laughing.

In case any need of further schooling, Madame Knowles, here is something else for you to ruminate.

Black men were accounted as 24% of good paying Manufacturing jobs in the 1980s to 1990s.

Black men currently account as 9% of Manufacturing today in the wake of Mass Immigration.

You still smirking, Miss Crawdad lady?

Simone Biles — Net Worth $16 Million, Lakeside Mansion Cost $3 Million, Locale: Spring, Texas

During her stint in the Olympics not long back this gymnast performed admirably and won some tin.

Then rather than graciously accept the awards as AN AMERICAN, she made it all racial by invoking Trump while saying, "I love my Black job.”

It was the wrong time. It was the wrong place. It was the wrong message for Black men in general.

So…allow me to get you straight, little girl…

Because Mean Man Trump was excited and misspoke by saying "Black Jobs” rather than "Black Employment” during a debate that is reason enough for you to trash him, ridicule him and then eradicate all the good he did for Black men?

That's seriously your position? Well, life must look pretty easy strutting on the high beam in leotards.

Because, down here, in the real world of living day to day? Trump did a Hell of a lot of good.

Older White Dudes — Maybe Their Speaking Is Offensive, But Sometimes Damn Good Allies

Preening egos and "muh opinions” like yours remind me of another "outsider” from decades ago.

When Ross Perot addressed the NAACP Convention on July 11, 1992, he likewise misspoke and it caused every chickenhead to blow their top.

As he tried to make a point to the assemblage that NAFTA was going to decimate the Black workers of this country he said words to the effect, "You people will be the ones paying the price for it.”

The dumbest amongst us went wild and excoriated Perot for weeks…all over "You people”…*sigh*

Because, guess what, sweetie? Perot was damn right. NAFTA did exponentially destroy hard-won gains for the Black community. NAFTA did reduce factory labor, one of the top employers for Blacks, by offshoring. NAFTA did siphon away tens of millions, if not billions, from the pockets of Black men.

That's generational wealth that's never coming back — gone forever.

Instead of intelligently reflecting, "Okay, this older White dude maybe doesn't articulate well, but he does tell the truth. Perhaps we ought to let some things slide if he is really serious about protecting Black families.”

But no. "You people” was waaaay more important than The People.

I've been to this rodeo before, little girl. Either you are too stupid to have an opinion or your opinion is that Black men need to suffer because your feelings were hurt and your pride was injured.

You need to think before you make your ignorant "clever jokes” because not all Black husbands have a $2 Million a year football contract salary.

Get your ass off the lake and into the struggle, girlie.

Trump — He Did Way More Than Kamala — FACTS

Alright, here's the final argument in this election for the Black man — Who is helping you?

With Trump there was:

1. The First Step Act — An initiative to review cases where young Black men were either unjustly imprisoned, over-sentenced, or had significantly turned their life around while inside.

Real Black men had cases put under review, and where appropriate, some were released.

That is Real-World. Black men who needed to be returned to the community were returned to the community. Not campaign advertisements. Not false promises. Not race pandering.

2. Lowest Black Unemployment in History — During the years Trump was running things there were more Black Americans employed than at any time…EVER.

During the Obama years Black Unemployment reached as high as 16% at one juncture. With Trump it went as low as 6% at the end of his time. With Biden it was back to 11% at the high.

Bottom line, there was more money in the pockets of Black men than ever before with Trump.

3. Sickle Cell Anemia Legislation — It doesn't get much play, but Trump was the one who signed into law the Sickle Cell research and prevention bill on January 9, 2019.

If you're Black you already know Sickle Cell hits 1 in 365 Blacks and 1 in 13 Black babies has the cell trait. Over 90% of those suffering in the United States of this illness are Black.

So it's not a small thing when the government sets a fund specifically for studying the thing. You should take note. It was not anyone else who funded the program — it was under Trump.

What Is What vs. What We Want

No doubt, Trump says…some things. He's always talking so he's bound to say that which upsets.

Often many us of would prefer he expressed himself more carefully.

But where I would redirect any Black man doubting Trump is to go watch Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Yeah, I'm serious.

That was the first science fiction program to put a Black man front and center as the hero of a series.

Anyway, point is, during a war they're fighting one character has a debate with another about ethical conduct and true morality. What is said bears a damn lot of good for where we are today, which is:

"Everyone has their reasons. That's what's so frightening. People can find a way to justify any action, no matter how evil. You can't judge people by what they think or say, only by what they do."

That right there is Trump, at least in terms of the Black community.

Okay, Orange Man says bad things sometimes…but what does he DO?

He did release Black men from Federal Prison when they needed to be.

He did Lowest Black Unemployment of all time.

He did Funding for Sickle Cell Anemia research at unprecedented levels.

Any fool asking you to ignore these FACTS is saying:

"Yeah, he got your cousin free…but Trump is out of bounds at his rallies sometimes.”

"Sure, he put those bills in your pocket, us in this home, and delivered food for the baby…but I know what Trump really thinks about things.”

"Okay, he found that experimental drug to give your mother for her Sickle Cell…but I still don't like Trump because something doesn't sit right with him.”

That's where we are today — FACTS vs. FEELINGS

And that's really where it all begins and ends, isn't it?

Who is helping you up and who is pulling you down.

Think about it, Black man.

I trust your decision.

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America

Details

Kamala Devi Harris is an American politician and attorney who has been the 49th and current vice president of the United States since 2021, serving under President Joe Biden. Harris is the Democratic Party's nominee for president in the 2024 election. She is the first female vice president of the United States, making her the highest ranking female official in U.S. history. She is also the first African American, and the first Asian American vice president. From 2017 to 2021, she represented California in the United States Senate. Before that, she was the attorney general of California.

