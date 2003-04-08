World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia suspends air communication with Turkey

World » Asia

Russia has decided to suspend air communication with Turkey against the background of the depreciating epidemiological situation in Turkey, RBC reports with reference to a source in one of the airlines, as well as a federal official.

On April 12, operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus decided to partially restrict flights to Turkey for a month and a half - from April 15 to June 1.

  • The new measures will affect charter flights;
  • it remains unclear whether regular flights will be suspended as well. 

One of the sources explained that Russian tourists would not be evacuated from Turkey. They will be leaving the country as planned. 

In early April, several countries recognized Turkey as an epidemiologically dangerous country due to the high incidence of coronavirus infection. In the past few days, Turkey's daily increase in the number of positive cases has been almost 50,000, which is a record high since the beginning of the pandemic.

Anna Popova, the head of Russia's consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said in early April that the epidemiological crisis in Turkey was snowballing. 

"The incidence in Turkey has tripled or even quadrupled over a short period of time. The situation is getting complicated very quickly,” she said on April 8 on Komsomolskaya Pravda radio.

Popova added that most of the new strains of coronavirus were taken to Russia from Turkey.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
