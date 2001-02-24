EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia opens warning fire to force British destroyer out of Russian waters

World » Europe

A Russian patrol ship in the Black Sea opened warning fire at British destroyer the Defender, whereas a Su-24M aircraft dropped a bomb on her course, the Russian Ministry of Defense said. 

The British destroyer violated the territorial border in the Black Sea, in the area of ​​Cape Fiolent, going three kilometers beyond it. The British ship did not respond to preliminary warnings about the violation of the state border.

In order to stop the advance of the British ship, the Su-24M aircraft carried out precautionary bombing along the course of her movement. Then Defender eventually left the Russian territorial waters.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Fraudster stands up to defend corruption
Putin reminds the world who saved the globe from Nazism
Putin accuses USA of orchestrating Ukrainian coup in 2014
Moscow tightens rules for visiting cafes and restaurants
Kremlin stands up to defend Biden's sanctions against Russia
Man hits young women with a belt for smoking hookah
Rape victim fights her attacker and takes possession of his passport
Russia faces serious problems because of Indian coronavirus strain
A conservative turn in Iran?
Zelensky next after Putin, but no one seems to care much
Popular
News from the Kremlin
Kremlin stands up to defend Biden's sanctions against Russia

In less than a week after the Putin-Biden summit in Geneva, Washington has announced the preparation of new sanctions against Russia. It appears interesting how the Kremlin commented on the news

Kremlin stands up to defend Biden's sanctions against Russia
Putin accuses USA of orchestrating Ukrainian coup in 2014
Europe
Putin accuses USA of orchestrating Ukrainian coup in 2014
Politics
Putin reminds the world who saved the globe from Nazism
Real life stories
Moscow tightens rules for visiting cafes and restaurants
Andrey Mihayloff Fraudster stands up to defend corruption Andrey Mihayloff Anton Kulikov Kremlin stands up to defend Biden's sanctions against Russia Anton Kulikov Costantino Ceoldo A conservative turn in Iran? Costantino Ceoldo
Fraudster stands up to defend corruption
Economics
Fraudster stands up to defend corruption
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy