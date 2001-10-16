Gun violence in USA to set new records in 2021?

On Sunday, February 14, an armed man shot three people at Northwoods Mall in South Carolina. According to North Charleston Police Department, the shooter did not intend to target the victims and shot them sporadically, abcnews4.com reports. The intended target of the shooting was not wounded, spokespeople for North Charleston Police Department said.

The three victims were said to be aged 20, 34, and a third was a juvenile. One of them was wounded in the chest, another one in the leg and a third was grazed. Nothing has been reported about their current condition.

Following the shooting NCPD released an official statement condemning mass shootings and gun violence, adding that Northwoods Mall and its surrounding businesses would receive additional police patrols.

The Feb. 14 shooting incident in South Carolina, as well as many other shooting incidents throughout the United States usually take place due to conflicting situations between individuals, who decide to settle scores with one another with the help of guns.

It is worthy of note that in 2020, the United States saw a higher level of violence against the background of the coronavirus pandemic. Thus, as many as 19,000 people were killed in shootings and other incidents related to the use of firearms (excluding gun suicides) in 2020. This number marked the highest death toll in more than 20 years, Time Magazine reports with reference to the Gun Violence Archive.