India approves Russia's Sputnik V

India has approved the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, The Times of India newspaper wrote.

India already uses the local Covaxin vaccine and the drug by Swedish-British company AstraZeneca, which is marketed there under the name Covishield.

Earlier, Russia's Sputnik V vaccine was approved in Panama. The Central American Republic has thus become the 59th country to register Sputnik V vaccine.

Sputnik V was developed by the Gamaleya Research Center. It became the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19 based on the human adenovirus. Currently, the Russian vaccine is among ten best vaccine candidates on the list of the World Health Organization (WHO).