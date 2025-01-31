Romanian presidential candidate: Ukraine will be divided between its neighbours

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is a semi-dictator who prioritizes his own interests over national ones, Romanian presidential candidate Călin Georgescu said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Official website of the President of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Украина

"Why does Zelensky refuse to hold elections?… He has never once called for dialogue before asking for weapons," Romanian presidential candidate Călin Georgescu said in an interview with Digi24.

Georgescu also criticized corruption and the hypocrisy of politicians, including in Kyiv:

"Yes, it's true. I would like to ask Ukraine's Foreign Ministry: How many cases of high-level corruption have been recorded since the war began? How much European money has been stolen?"

Ukraine is fiction

"Ukraine is a fictional state. It will be divided and shared among neighboring countries, this is inevitable," Romanian far-right politician Călin Georgescu also said in the interview.

"The world is changing. Borders will change. Moreover, when borders shift, where will we be? We have Northern Bukovina, we have Budjak, we have Northern Maramureș, right? From the former… what was it called… Zakarpattia! Then there are the Hungarians… Lviv, which will go to the Poles, and Malorossiya [Little Russia]…"

When asked whether he believes in Ukraine's partition, Georgescu responded:

"One hundred percent, it will happen. They have no other path! The road to something like this is inevitable. Ukraine is a fictional state. It is the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic."

Details

Călin Georgescu (born 26 March 1962) is a Romanian far-right politician, agronomist, and prominent conspiracy theorist, who worked in the field of sustainable development. Georgescu was appointed the executive director of the United Nations (UN) International Institute for Sustainable Development in Geneva and Vaduz for the period 2015–2016. Prior to that, he served as President of the European Research Centre for the Club of Rome (2013–2015). Georgescu is running as an independent candidate in the 2024 Romanian presidential election; his views have been described as pro-Russian, anti-NATO, and far-right, and he has been described as an ultranationalist, far-right populist, and extremist. Despite being considered a fringe candidate polling around 5%, he ultimately won 23% and received the most votes in the first round. According to documents provided by the Romanian security services, his campaign used undeclared funds of over €1,000,000 and election infrastructure experienced cyber-attacks believed to originate from "a state actor". Consequently, the Constitutional Court of Romania annulled the results of the first round on 6 December.

