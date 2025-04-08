World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Iran claims USA conducts complex psychological operation to affect public opinion

Iran's Noor News Agency, affiliated with the Supreme National Security Council, has characterized recent statements by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding direct negotiations with Iran as a complex and planned psychological operation aimed at influencing both domestic and international public opinion. This perspective reflects Tehran's skepticism toward Washington's overtures, especially in light of heightened tensions between the two nations.​

Flag of Iran
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sonia Sevilla, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Despite this skepticism, reports indicate that Iran and the United States are scheduled to engage in indirect talks in Oman on Saturday. According to three Iranian sources cited by The New York Times, Iran has conveyed to Washington that, should these preliminary discussions prove successful, Tehran would be open to the possibility of direct negotiations. This development suggests a cautious openness on Iran's part, contingent upon the outcomes of the upcoming indirect talks.​

President Trump has publicly expressed his willingness to engage directly with Iranian leaders. In a press conference following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump stated:

"We're dealing with them directly and maybe a deal is going to be made." He emphasized the urgency of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, asserting that failure in negotiations would place Iran in "great danger." 

However, Iranian officials have consistently rejected the notion of direct talks under current circumstances. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized that, given the prevailing pressures and sanctions, Tehran sees no justification for direct negotiations with Washington. He stated that Iran's response to any communication from the U.S. would be conveyed through appropriate channels after thorough assessment.

Regarding potential military actions, while the U.S. has approved plans for strikes on Iranian targets in Syria and Iraq following attacks on U.S. personnel, there is no publicly available information indicating imminent plans for the U.S. to attack Iran directly. President Trump has indicated a preference for diplomatic solutions but has also warned of severe consequences should negotiations fail, underscoring the complex and volatile nature of U.S.-Iran relations.

Iran officially the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) and also known as Persia, is a country in West Asia. It borders Turkey to the northwest and Iraq to the west, Azerbaijan, Armenia, the Caspian Sea, and Turkmenistan to the north, Afghanistan to the east, Pakistan to the southeast, the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf to the south. With a multi-ethnic population of nearly 86 million in an area of 1,648,195 km2 (636,372 sq mi), Iran ranks 17th globally in both geographic size and population. It is the sixth-largest country entirely in Asia and one of the world's most mountainous countries. Officially an Islamic republic, Iran is divided into five regions with 31 provinces. Tehran is the nation's capital, largest city and financial centre.

