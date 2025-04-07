Swollen lymph nodes, fever, fatigue, sore throat and diarrhea may indicate HIV infection

Certain alarming symptoms may indicate a possible HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) infection, infectious disease specialist Liliana Khusainova believes.

In most cases, the expert noted, HIV initially progresses without noticeable symptoms, and many patients only learn of their status at later stages, she said in an interview with Ufatime publication. However, in some individuals, HIV may present early signs such as:

swollen lymph nodes,

fever,

fatigue,

sore throat,

skin rashes,

diarrhea,

and weight loss.

According to Khusainova, timely diagnosis is crucial to prevent complications. Without treatment, people living with HIV can develop serious illnesses, including tuberculosis, cryptococcal meningitis, severe bacterial infections, and cancers such as lymphomas and Kaposi's sarcoma.

The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is a retrovirus that attacks the immune system. It is a preventable disease. It can be managed with treatment and become a manageable chronic health condition. While there is no cure or vaccine for HIV, antiretroviral treatment can slow the course of the disease, and if used before significant disease progression, can extend the life expectancy of someone living with HIV to a nearly standard level. An HIV-positive person on treatment can expect to live a normal life, and die with the virus, not of it. Effective treatment for HIV-positive people (people living with HIV) involves a life-long regimen of medicine to suppress the virus, making the viral load undetectable. Without treatment it can lead to a spectrum of conditions including acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

