World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Swollen lymph nodes, fever, fatigue, sore throat and diarrhea may indicate HIV infection

Certain alarming symptoms may indicate possible HIV infection
Health

Certain alarming symptoms may indicate a possible HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) infection, infectious disease specialist Liliana Khusainova believes.

Pain in bones
Photo: Freepik by freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Pain in bones

In most cases, the expert noted, HIV initially progresses without noticeable symptoms, and many patients only learn of their status at later stages, she said in an interview with Ufatime publication. However, in some individuals, HIV may present early signs such as:

  • swollen lymph nodes,
  • fever,
  • fatigue,
  • sore throat,
  • skin rashes,
  • diarrhea,
  • and weight loss.

According to Khusainova, timely diagnosis is crucial to prevent complications. Without treatment, people living with HIV can develop serious illnesses, including tuberculosis, cryptococcal meningitis, severe bacterial infections, and cancers such as lymphomas and Kaposi's sarcoma.

Details

The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is a retrovirus that attacks the immune system. It is a preventable disease. It can be managed with treatment and become a manageable chronic health condition. While there is no cure or vaccine for HIV, antiretroviral treatment can slow the course of the disease, and if used before significant disease progression, can extend the life expectancy of someone living with HIV to a nearly standard level. An HIV-positive person on treatment can expect to live a normal life, and die with the virus, not of it. Effective treatment for HIV-positive people (people living with HIV) involves a life-long regimen of medicine to suppress the virus, making the viral load undetectable. Without treatment it can lead to a spectrum of conditions including acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
USA withdraws troops from Ukraine support hub in Poland
World
USA withdraws troops from Ukraine support hub in Poland
Strong wind blows woman with child off suspension bridge into the river
Society
Strong wind blows woman with child off suspension bridge into the river Видео 
Ukrainian Commander Syrskyi admits Russia goes on new offensive campaign
World
Ukrainian Commander Syrskyi admits Russia goes on new offensive campaign
Popular
Ukrainian military men take Chinese fighters prisoners in Donetsk People’s Republic

The Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly captured several citizens of the People’s Republic of China during fighting in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR)

Armed Forces of Ukraine capture Chinese military men in Donetsk People’s Republic
USA withdraws troops from Ukraine support hub in Poland
US troops leave Ukraine support hub in Poland
China's J-36 sixth-generation fighter jet poised to outmatch USA's NGAD program
Nuclear disarmament impossible in upcoming decades as START Treaty fails
Russia rules out nuclear disarmament Andrey Mihayloff Kalibrs vs. Patriots: What Zelensky's new negotiation strategy is about Dmitry Plotnikov The Ruthless Geopolitics of Alliance in the Trump-Zelensky Clash Peter Baofu
Iran claims USA conducts complex psychological operation to affect public opinion
US Army to deploy its second Typhon battery in Pacific region
Strong wind blows woman with child off suspension bridge into the river
Strong wind blows woman with child off suspension bridge into the river
Last materials
Russian General Popov wants to go to special military operation to avoid criminal persecution
Ukrainian Commander Syrskyi admits Russia goes on new offensive campaign
Donald Trump's remarks about Ovechkin's record knock Ukraine out
141st Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported missing in Belgorod border region
Armed Forces of Ukraine capture Chinese military men in Donetsk People’s Republic
Strong wind blows woman with child off suspension bridge into the river
Russia rules out nuclear disarmament
USA withdraws troops from Ukraine support hub in Poland
USA to deploy another Typhon Mid-Range Capability missile battery in the Pacific region
Iran: Trump aims to conduct complex and planned psychological operation
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.