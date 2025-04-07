World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Trump's tariffs cause major earthquake on global stock market

World

Asian stock markets dropped 7–13% in trading on April 7. In Germany, trading opened with a 10% plunge. Investors are worried that a trade war between countries and the United States will harm economic growth.

Financier
Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain
Financier

Sell-offs on global markets intensify

On Monday, April 7, global stock market sell-offs intensified. The decline began late last week after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs ranging from 10–50% on 211 countries and territories. On April 4, China responded with retaliatory tariffs of 34% on US imports and filed a complaint with the WTO over the US measures. Investors are increasingly concerned that a trade war between nations will damage economic growth and reduce demand for key goods.

Reaction of major assets

In Europe, at market open, Germany’s DAX 40 index fell 10.42% to 18,489.91. The UK’s FTSE 100 dropped 6.33% to 7,544.83, and France’s CAC 40 hit a low of 7.03%, closing at 6,763.76.

Futures on major US indices hit the following lows:

  • S&P 500 futures dropped 5.02% to 4,808.4
  • NASDAQ 100 futures fell 5.83% to 16,342.5
  • Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slid 4.22% to 36,613

In the US, the broad-market S&P 500 fell 10.53%, the NASDAQ Composite lost 11.44%, and the Dow Jones dropped 9.26%  over Thursday and Friday.

Over the past 24 hours, $1.35 billion has been liquidated from the cryptocurrency market.

Asian markets closed with losses worth $97 billion — the largest drop since the COVID era.

Morgan Stanley analysts believe investors should prepare for another 7–8% drop in the S&P 500 if tariff concerns persist and the Federal Reserve fails to act.

Goldman Sachs raised its probability of a US recession from 35% to 45%.

Asian markets ended April 7 deeply in the red:

  • Nikkei 225 (Japan): –7.83%, closing at 31,136.36
  • TOPIX (Japan): –7.79%, closing at 2,288.66
  • CSI 300 (China): –7.05%, closing at 3,589.44
  • Hang Seng (Hong Kong): –13.22%

Brent crude futures for June delivery on the London ICE exchange fell 4.54% to $62.60 per barrel as of 10:10 MSK. Brent is trading below $63 for the first time in nearly four years — since April 12, 2021.

Oil markets were also impacted by news that Saudi Aramco cut prices for its Arab Light crude more than expected for major buyers in Asia. Additional pressure came from the surprise decision by OPEC+ to increase production volumes.

Why the sell-off intensified

According to Richard Flax, Chief Investment Strategist at Moneyfarm, investors were hopeful over the weekend that countries would enter talks on the tariffs — but that didn’t happen. Negotiations on tariff levels may come eventually, but for now, investors fear weaker growth and higher inflation.

After China announced its retaliatory tariffs, Donald Trump said:

“China played it wrong, they panicked — and that’s the only thing they’re capable of doing.”

The world will plunge into recession

Robert Pavlik, Senior Portfolio Manager at Dakota Wealth, believes people are afraid that a recession could start in the US and then go global.

  • The price of Russian Urals crude oil dropped to $50 per barrel.
  • Shares of Chinese tech giant Alibaba fell by 19%.

Shares of German defense contractor Rheinmetall plummeted 27% at the start of today’s trading to €933, according to Börse.

Although they later partially recovered, the decline still totaled around 10%.

Other German defense stocks were also hit:

  • Hensoldt lost over 10% at the start of trading
  • Renk fell by nearly 9%.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
USA withdraws troops from Ukraine support hub in Poland
World
USA withdraws troops from Ukraine support hub in Poland
Strong wind blows woman with child off suspension bridge into the river
Society
Strong wind blows woman with child off suspension bridge into the river Видео 
Ukrainian Commander Syrskyi admits Russia goes on new offensive campaign
World
Ukrainian Commander Syrskyi admits Russia goes on new offensive campaign
Popular
Ukrainian military men take Chinese fighters prisoners in Donetsk People’s Republic

The Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly captured several citizens of the People’s Republic of China during fighting in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR)

Armed Forces of Ukraine capture Chinese military men in Donetsk People’s Republic
USA withdraws troops from Ukraine support hub in Poland
US troops leave Ukraine support hub in Poland
China's J-36 sixth-generation fighter jet poised to outmatch USA's NGAD program
Nuclear disarmament impossible in upcoming decades as START Treaty fails
Russia rules out nuclear disarmament Andrey Mihayloff Kalibrs vs. Patriots: What Zelensky's new negotiation strategy is about Dmitry Plotnikov The Ruthless Geopolitics of Alliance in the Trump-Zelensky Clash Peter Baofu
Iran claims USA conducts complex psychological operation to affect public opinion
US Army to deploy its second Typhon battery in Pacific region
Strong wind blows woman with child off suspension bridge into the river
Strong wind blows woman with child off suspension bridge into the river
Last materials
Russian General Popov wants to go to special military operation to avoid criminal persecution
Ukrainian Commander Syrskyi admits Russia goes on new offensive campaign
Donald Trump's remarks about Ovechkin's record knock Ukraine out
141st Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported missing in Belgorod border region
Armed Forces of Ukraine capture Chinese military men in Donetsk People’s Republic
Strong wind blows woman with child off suspension bridge into the river
Russia rules out nuclear disarmament
USA withdraws troops from Ukraine support hub in Poland
USA to deploy another Typhon Mid-Range Capability missile battery in the Pacific region
Iran: Trump aims to conduct complex and planned psychological operation
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.