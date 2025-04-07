World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russians flood the Internet with posts celebrating Alexander Ovechkin

Russians celebrate Alexander Ovechkin's record
Sport

Russian users of VKontakte social network flooded the platform with posts about hockey player Alexander Ovechkin due to his record for goals in the NHL regular season, the social network reported.

Alexander Ovechkin
Photo: flickr.com by All-Pro Reels, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Alexander Ovechkin

Public interest in the Washington Capitals forward surged over the past two months: from February to March, the number of posts mentioning Ovechnik increased by 67 percent, and in April — by 226 percent compared to February.

Since the beginning of the year, Russians have made over 100,000 posts about Ovechkin on VKontakte — these have been viewed more than 232 million times and received around 5.1 million reactions, including over 475,000 comments.

More than 31,000 of the posts contain words of support and pride. Ovechkin is hailed as one of the greatest hockey players of our time, praised for his outstanding scoring abilities, and called an idol for young players and a future Hall of Famer. VKontakte also released special emoji statuses in honor of the Russian's record — users can add them to their profiles.

On April 6, Ovechkin scored his 895th goal in NHL regular season play during a game against the New York Islanders, breaking the record previously held by Canadian Wayne Gretzky. Immediately after, a special ceremony was held on the ice — Gretzky himself came out to congratulate Ovechkin, along with the Russian player's family.

Ovechkin scored 895 goals in 1,487 games over his career, making him the sole record holder in league history. Gretzky scored 894 goals in 1,487 games. According to Ovechkin, his record-breaking goal was scored against fellow Russian goaltender Ilya Sorokin.

The National Hockey League featured the Russian forward on the logos of its social media accounts.

Ovechkin addressed the Russian public after breaking Wayne Gretzky's record. He also thanked his mother and wife for their support.

"Thank you to everyone who gathered here! Thank you, Russia! We did it!” Alexander Ovechkin said.

Details

Alexander Mikhailovich Ovechkin (Russian: Алексaндр Михайлович Овечкин, born 17 September 1985) is a Russian professional ice hockey left winger and captain of the Washington Capitals of the National Hockey League (NHL). Nicknamed "The Great 8" in reference to his jersey number and "Ovi", he is widely regarded as one of the greatest hockey players of all time, with his 895 career goals standing as the most in NHL regular season history. He also holds the records for the most power play goals, most goals in away games, most overtime goals, most game-winning goals, most unique goalies scored upon, and most goals with one team in NHL history.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Ovechkin scores his 895th goal
Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
USA withdraws troops from Ukraine support hub in Poland
World
USA withdraws troops from Ukraine support hub in Poland
Strong wind blows woman with child off suspension bridge into the river
Society
Strong wind blows woman with child off suspension bridge into the river Видео 
Ukrainian Commander Syrskyi admits Russia goes on new offensive campaign
World
Ukrainian Commander Syrskyi admits Russia goes on new offensive campaign
Popular
Ukrainian military men take Chinese fighters prisoners in Donetsk People’s Republic

The Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly captured several citizens of the People’s Republic of China during fighting in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR)

Armed Forces of Ukraine capture Chinese military men in Donetsk People’s Republic
USA withdraws troops from Ukraine support hub in Poland
US troops leave Ukraine support hub in Poland
China's J-36 sixth-generation fighter jet poised to outmatch USA's NGAD program
Nuclear disarmament impossible in upcoming decades as START Treaty fails
Russia rules out nuclear disarmament Andrey Mihayloff Kalibrs vs. Patriots: What Zelensky's new negotiation strategy is about Dmitry Plotnikov The Ruthless Geopolitics of Alliance in the Trump-Zelensky Clash Peter Baofu
Iran claims USA conducts complex psychological operation to affect public opinion
US Army to deploy its second Typhon battery in Pacific region
Strong wind blows woman with child off suspension bridge into the river
Strong wind blows woman with child off suspension bridge into the river
Last materials
Russian General Popov wants to go to special military operation to avoid criminal persecution
Ukrainian Commander Syrskyi admits Russia goes on new offensive campaign
Donald Trump's remarks about Ovechkin's record knock Ukraine out
141st Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported missing in Belgorod border region
Armed Forces of Ukraine capture Chinese military men in Donetsk People’s Republic
Strong wind blows woman with child off suspension bridge into the river
Russia rules out nuclear disarmament
USA withdraws troops from Ukraine support hub in Poland
USA to deploy another Typhon Mid-Range Capability missile battery in the Pacific region
Iran: Trump aims to conduct complex and planned psychological operation
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.