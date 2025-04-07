World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

Russian specialists finished cutting the nation's largest-ever diamond — the New Sun. The precious stone weighs over 100 carats.

“ALROSA has cut the largest diamond in the history of Russia. Its weight is over 100 carats,” Russian diamond mining group ALROSA said on its Telegram channel.

The diamond was named the New Sun due to its rare colour — Vivid Yellow.

The creation of the diamond took more than two years and involved 15 specialists with over 30 years of experience. The New Sun has become one of the most significant events in Russia’s gemstone industry in recent years.

The New Sun diamond reflects the story of an exceptionally large rough diamond weighing over 200 carats, with a rich honey-golden hue, which was mined at the Ebelyakh deposit in the Arctic. The natural mineral, formed about a billion years ago in the deep layers of the planet, reached the Earth's surface long before the emergence of human civilization.

Due to its shape, quality, and color — all reminiscent of the sun’s radiance — the rough diamond was named Dawn. After cutting, the finished diamond was called The New Sun.

Details

The Ebelyakh River mine is one of the largest diamond mines in Russia and in the world. The mine is located in the north-eastern part of the country in the Sakha Republic. The mine has estimated reserves of 25.08 million carats of diamonds and an annual production capacity of 0.2 million carats.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
