US Army to deploy its second Typhon battery in Pacific region

USA to deploy another Typhon Mid-Range Capability missile battery in the Pacific region

Colonel Michael Rose, commander of the U.S. Army 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force (MDTF), announced that his unit plans to deploy a second Typhon Mid-Range Capability missile battery in the Pacific region. This battery will most likely come from Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington State, becoming the second such missile system operated by the Army in the area.

The United States deployed its first Typhon missile launcher to the Philippines in 2024 during the SALAKNIB joint military exercises, where the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force transported the system 8,000 miles (12,874 km) using a C-17 military transport aircraft. Since then, the system has remained on Luzon Island.

Developed by Lockheed Martin, the Typhon system features a vertical launch platform based on the Mk-41 launcher and uses Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) and Tomahawk missiles manufactured by Raytheon. These missiles can strike targets at ranges between 500 and 2,000 kilometers. A full Typhon battery includes a command and control center, four launchers, and supporting vehicles such as transport-reload trucks and towed generators.

Typhon showcases the U.S. Army's ability to rapidly deploy advanced missile systems to support regional allies like the Philippines. The system's mobility, including air deployment via C-17 aircraft directly from the United States, makes it a flexible asset in Indo-Pacific operations.

The long-range system exceeds the limitations of the now-defunct Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. In 2019, then-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the treaty, paving the way for the development of mid-range launchers like Typhon for the U.S. Army.

The deployment of Typhon batteries underscores the active role of the U.S. military in shaping regional dynamics, particularly with respect to China. The system plays a critical strategic role in America's efforts to establish a network of missile deterrence across the Indo-Pacific, aiming to counter growing Chinese influence.

