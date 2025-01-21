World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Medvedev: Trump's amusing inauguration ceremony underscores multipolarity of the modern world

Dmitry Medvedev: Trump's Inauguration proves multipolarity of the world
The inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump and the subsequent conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping underscore the multipolarity of the modern world, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council believes.

Photo: kremlin.ru by the press service of the Kremlin, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Medvedev shared his thoughts on Telegram following the events.

Donald Trump officially assumed office on Monday, January 20.

Medvedev described the inauguration ceremony in Washington as "amusing.” Reflecting on Putin's conversation with Xi, he emphasized that today's world is more concerned with the advancement of humanity as a whole rather than the prosperity of the United States alone.

"Let's Make the World Better Together!" Medvedev wrote, in both Russian and Chinese.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leader of the People's Republic of China (PRC) Xi Jinping held talks via video link on January 21.

Skepticism on Russian-American Relations

Previously, Medvedev expressed skepticism about the likelihood of normalizing relations between Russia and the United States. It would be "extremely difficult" for both sides to overcome the consequences of prior decisions that have strained the ties, he noted.

Details

Dmitry Anatolyevich Medvedev (born 14 September 1965) is a Russian politician who has been serving as deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia since 2020. Medvedev was also the president of Russia from 2008 to 2012 and prime minister of Russia from 2012 to 2020. Medvedev was elected president in the 2008 election. He was seen as more liberal than his predecessor Vladimir Putin, who was prime minister in Medvedev's presidency. Medvedev's agenda as president was a wide-ranging modernisation programme, aimed at modernising Russia's economy and society, and lessening the country's reliance on oil and gas. During Medvedev's tenure, the United States and Russia signed the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty. Russia won the Russo-Georgian War, and recovered from the Great Recession. Medvedev also launched an anti-corruption campaign, yet was later accused of corruption himself.

