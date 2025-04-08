World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Strong wind blows woman with child off suspension bridge into the river

Society

In the Zabaykalsky region of Russia, a strong wind blew a woman and a child off a suspension bridge between the village of Priiskovy and the village of Mikhailovka. The woman died in the ambulance, and her child was hospitalized in moderate condition, Chita.ru publication says.

Photo: unsplash.com by Antonio Ron, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
The woman went to pick up the child from school. She had to cross the bridge as it was the only possible way home. Access to the bridge had been blocked with warning tape due to a storm alert, but local residents tore it down. The bridge was swaying in the wind, and the woman with her child fell into the river.

The bridge was built in the summer of 2022 to replace a hazardous crossing. The construction cost 25 million rubles, but the bridge began to fall apart six months later. Another 3 million rubles were spent on repairs.

In 2024, the head of the village, Yulia Fedorova, was tried on charges of abuse of power for approving an unsuitable bridge design.

 

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
