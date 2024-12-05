The United States and NATO were monitoring joint exercises between the Russian Navy and Aerospace Forces in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, during which high-precision Zircon, Kalibr, and Onyx missiles were launched, Thomas Newdick, a TWZ columnist said.
"Undoubtedly, various U. S. and NATO assets will also have been closely monitoring this exercise and likely yielding much new high-quality intelligence on Zircon and other systems," the journalist wrote.
The Zircon missile in the video does not look like the experimental X-51 Waverider missile of the U. S. Air Force. According to him, it is more reminiscent of the HyFly experimental hypersonic missile demonstrator. The Zircon has similar dimensions to the Onyx missile, Newdick wrote.
The Russian Navy and Aerospace Forces launched high-precision missiles in the eastern Mediterranean Sea as part of the exercises, the Russian Defence Ministry said on December 3. The ministry also published a video of the missile launches. This is the first time when the Zircon missile was shown in detail.
In particular, the footage shows the cylindrical casing covering the missile's nose, which probably protects it "from external damage and prying eyes".
All the launched missiles successfully hit the designated training targets.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, while speaking at the CSTO summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, announced the emergence of new missile systems.
"We see that the leaders of the Kyiv regime are hiding other military equipment from their masters. Let no one forget about Kalibr, Kinzhal and Zircon second-to-none hypersonic missile systems that we have in service. Our menu of this class of products may soon include others. As they say in such cases, the client will certainly be satisfied," President Putin said.